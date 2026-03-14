Matzo Vs Crackers: Here's The Actual Difference

At first glance, matzo and crackers look strikingly similar. Both share a brittle texture, a relatively neutral flavor, and make for easy snacking. But beyond these surface-level similarities, the two are quite distinct. From their ingredients and preparation rules to matzo's deep religious significance, there are several reasons why it would be inaccurate to simply call matzo a cracker.

Crackers may be an everyday snack for just about everyone, but matzo holds a far deeper cultural meaning. While anyone can enjoy it, matzo is deeply rooted in Jewish tradition. Crackers might appear on holiday platters or Super Bowl snack spreads, but no Passover Seder is complete without matzo, which is a central part of the ritual. Passover is one of the most significant holidays on the Jewish calendar, and while varieties like Ritz Crackers or graham crackers may be delicious, they hold no religious or cultural importance. With Passover traditions stretching back roughly 3,000 years, matzo predates modern crackers by millennia.

Beyond cultural and religious differences, the ingredients set these two foods apart as well. While the contents of crackers can vary widely by brand, most include flour, water, oils, preservatives, and leavening agents. Matzo, by contrast, keeps things simple. The traditional recipe for Seder-compliant matzo calls for just two ingredients — flour and water — though some varieties are consumed outside of the Passover holiday that include ingredients like egg or fruit juice. Because it contains no leavening agents, it is more accurate to classify matzo as a form of flatbread than as a simple snack cracker.