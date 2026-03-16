This Is The Absolute Best Blue Cheese Dressing Brand In Stores
When we say there are a lot of blue cheese dressings out there, we really mean it. Food Republic tried and ranked nine different brands and, between artificial aftertastes and unusually sweet notes, some just couldn't cut the proverbial mustard. The best of the bunch was Marzetti Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing — and for good reason too. We raved about its great taste and texture, as well as how many chunks of cheese were actually in the dressing itself. It's little wonder, then, that it's beloved across the internet too. One of the best things about the Marzetti blue cheese dressing is that it works just as wonderfully as a dip as it does a salad dressing.
In fact, that is one minor complaint some have about the dressing — it's a bit too thick (though we, personally, see this as a plus). Others praised Marzetti's creamy consistency, noting that while it packs a blue-cheese-forward taste, it doesn't overwhelm whatever you're pairing it with. The subtle tang packs enough punch, but it isn't going to dominate your salad or veggies either. It's fresh, so put it in the fridge ASAP, but that freshness also translates to winning flavor.
Some great ways to use your blue cheese dressing
The most obvious use for blue cheese dressing is to toss it on top of a salad. Or, in cases where it's nice and thick, such as Marzetti's take, you can use it as a dip for your favorite hot wings recipe and cut vegetables or even as a burger sauce. But, you can absolutely get more creative with it too. Take some herby egg and blue cheese soufflés as an example and use your Marzetti's in an omelet (or on some mushroom egg bites for a little tang). It can also double as the world's easiest pasta sauce; just plop some on your cooked pasta with some crumbled bacon or crispy pancetta, and you have the base for a truly lovely, hearty meal.
Personally, we like to dip our pizza crust into some tangy blue cheese dressing for a little extra punch — who needs stuffed crust when you have salty crumbles of blue cheese at the ready? You could even use it as the base for a white pizza. Just ensure you have something bright to balance it out, so it doesn't get too heavy; peppery arugula would be nice. It could also be used as a tasty sandwich spread on your favorite sub or as a sour cream alternative on a baked potato. Less than stellar results when cooking steak? Instantly add moisture and pizzazz with a dollop of Marzetti blue cheese dressing. The only limit is your imagination.