This Is The Absolute Best Blue Cheese Dressing Brand In Stores

When we say there are a lot of blue cheese dressings out there, we really mean it. Food Republic tried and ranked nine different brands and, between artificial aftertastes and unusually sweet notes, some just couldn't cut the proverbial mustard. The best of the bunch was Marzetti Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing — and for good reason too. We raved about its great taste and texture, as well as how many chunks of cheese were actually in the dressing itself. It's little wonder, then, that it's beloved across the internet too. One of the best things about the Marzetti blue cheese dressing is that it works just as wonderfully as a dip as it does a salad dressing.

In fact, that is one minor complaint some have about the dressing — it's a bit too thick (though we, personally, see this as a plus). Others praised Marzetti's creamy consistency, noting that while it packs a blue-cheese-forward taste, it doesn't overwhelm whatever you're pairing it with. The subtle tang packs enough punch, but it isn't going to dominate your salad or veggies either. It's fresh, so put it in the fridge ASAP, but that freshness also translates to winning flavor.