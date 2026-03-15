Is It Possible To Get A McDonald's Gold Card Without Being Famous Or Rich?

There are a lot of fast food myths, particularly concerning McDonald's, from the idea that its food is made from pink slime to the running joke that the ice cream machine will always be broken when you want a McFlurry. When you're one of the largest fast food chains in the world, with nearly 42,000 locations globally, and you sell almost 6.5 million burgers every day, it comes with the territory. No myth, though, has persisted like that surrounding the mysterious Gold Card, which supposedly awards free food to whoever holds it. The McDonald's Gold Card is real, but you've likely mostly heard about it being bestowed upon the rich and the famous. It's not fair — they've already got so much, why should they get access to free food? Can't the little guy get their hands on one? As it happens, everyday people can and have.

As infrequently as the high and mighty receive Gold Cards (that we know of), it happens even less frequently for the rest of us, and it's usually tied to a corporate giveaway. In 2018 and 2022, McDonald's ran programs where using the mobile app would earn customers an entry toward the grand prize: a Gold Card to call their very own (the 2018 giveaway was actually the first time in the Gold Card's history that it had been given away). The chances of winning a Gold Card are individually quite small; however, someone has to win — so why not you next time?