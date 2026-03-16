4 Changes Coming To Sam's Club In 2026

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Sam's Club, which is owned by the massive grocery chain Walmart, makes adjustments to its stores occasionally. For example, in 2025, it extended shopping hours for Plus members, opening at 8 a.m. and giving these lucky VIPs a full hour of aisle perusal before the big crowds are let in (it's no surprise Sam's enacted this the month after rival chain Costco did). Of course, every new year offers the warehouse chain an opportunity to introduce changes across its more than 600 U.S. locations, and 2026 is no different.

While there won't be any major shake-ups within the Sam's Club company, there are a few interesting shifts taking place this year, at least one of which will no doubt have some sort of effect on you. If you're still considering a subscription, these updates, combined with the perks of a Sam's Club membership ($50 for regular or $110 for Plus), might just be exactly what you need to finally take the plunge.