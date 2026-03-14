Since the dawn of time, people have argued over whether the U.S. of Europe has better food. People tend to think Europe has superior cuisine, and their rationale lies in different quality standards. The EU, which is made up of 27 European nations, has banned a number of food products from import, including several household staples in the USA. One of the most controversial examples is chlorinated chicken, which the EU has prohibited since 1997.

The ban doesn't just apply only to U.S. chicken; it's actually a blanket prohibition on poultry treated with antibacterial washes to eliminate bacteria like Salmonella or E. coli. This means that chlorinated chicken itself isn't considered unsafe to eat. Instead, the EU's objection is about farming practices. European regulators argue that chemical washes can be used to compensate for lower hygiene and animal welfare standards.

This difference also reflects how the EU approaches food safety more broadly. European regulators often follow what's known as the precautionary principle, meaning products can be restricted or banned if there's a potential environmental or health risk. In contrast, regulatory action in the U.S. tends to follow when there's proof that a product causes harm. This is why far more American products are banned in Europe than the other way around. Public opinion also plays a critical role in decision making, too. Across much of Europe, consumers are united in opposition to chlorinated chicken appearing on supermarket shelves. When the U.K. left the EU in 2020, the possibility of U.S. chicken entering the British market became a huge public scandal. In a rare moment of political unity, all sides of the political spectrum joined against it, despite mounting pressure from the White House.