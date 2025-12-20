The fast food chain Arby's has faced varied controversies over the years, with issues recently spilling over into international realms as well. The chain operates over 3,000 locations stateside, but outlets also exist in several countries, ranging from South Korea to Kuwait and Canada. A region largely absent from the list of current operations is Western Europe — likely in part due to azodicarbonamide, an additive that was present in several of Arby's bread products in January 2025.

Azodicarbonamide (often abbreviated as ADA) is used as a flour treatment agent to whiten cereals and produce extra gas to give dough an enhanced rise. Yet such foaming qualities are also utilized in industrial applications like plastics and foam materials, leading to ADA's nickname as the "yoga mat" chemical. Arby's uses the additive in specific menu items, as ADA showed up on a January 2025 ingredient list of its croissant and sourdough breakfast bread.

Nevertheless, the European Union has banned the substance since 2005 and doesn't even allow its use in food-containing vessels. The risk comes down to potential carcinogenic qualities: as outlined by the Global Food Regulatory Science Society, particular conditions cause ADA to turn into a known carcinogen called semicarbazone. Yet the FDA — which currently approves the use of ADA in small quantities — states that tumors emerged exclusively in female rats, at a concentration humans wouldn't ingest. Still, azodicarbonamide takes on contested status in international food regulation, with a ban also enforced in Australia.