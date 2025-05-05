French Vs American Flour: What's The Difference?

If you've ever used all-purpose flour to bake a cake or loaf of bread and ended up with a dense or chewy product, it might not have been the fault of not adhering to the recipe. It might have been the type of flour used. Did you use cake or bread flour? Maybe you tried recreating a French bread, but it lacked the right je ne sais quoi. Perhaps it's time to try French flour.

With regard to pastries and breads, flour from France creates light and silky textures. A closer look at the types of wheat used between the US and France offers an explanation, along with how flour is manufactured in the two countries. In the US, flour is made with red or white wheat. Red is commonly used for all-purpose flours, and tends to be hard with higher protein content. French flours are made with soft white wheat with lower protein content and less gluten. Speaking of gluten...

Wheat grown in the US has been altered to have higher gluten content. No, farmers aren't dumping extra gluten in the soil. Many of America's wheat crops are cultivated in sulfur-deficient soil. The amount of sulfur regulates the gliadin protein found in wheat. Low percentages of sulfur produces more gliadin — or gluten — in the final product. Sulfur rich soil also acts as a fertilizer and a pesticide. Without adequate sulfur, man-made herbicides are used to get the job done.