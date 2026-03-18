Boost The Protein Of Popcorn With An Ingredient You Likely Already Have

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Sure, vanilla and popcorn may be an unexpectedly delicious pairing, but you can amp up the protein in your snack with just one ingredient: peanut butter. Now, this is no old-fashioned popcorn sandwich, but it might be a unique combo you haven't thought of before. However, anyone looking to up their protein maxxing should definitely consider it. Even a relatively basic brand, like Walmart's Great Value, gives you a whopping 7 grams of protein per 2 tablespoons. Combined with a serving of popcorn (about three cups), netting you 3.5 grams of fiber, you'll have one seriously satiating snack.

Now, you might be thinking it's not the most practical pairing. After all, peanut butter is on the thicker side, and popcorn is prone to crumbling. To get your peanut butter into drizzle territory, you'll need to apply some gentle heat. The easiest way is to decant your spread into a microwave-safe bowl, then nuke it for a few seconds at a time, stirring in between to prevent burning. Then, you can simply drizzle it on top of the popcorn and gently mix it around for a more even spread. Want to keep your fingers totally clean? Try eating with chopsticks instead. You can also order some miniature finger tongs online for easy (and adorable!) snacking that kids and adults alike will adore.