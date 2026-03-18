Boost The Protein Of Popcorn With An Ingredient You Likely Already Have
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Sure, vanilla and popcorn may be an unexpectedly delicious pairing, but you can amp up the protein in your snack with just one ingredient: peanut butter. Now, this is no old-fashioned popcorn sandwich, but it might be a unique combo you haven't thought of before. However, anyone looking to up their protein maxxing should definitely consider it. Even a relatively basic brand, like Walmart's Great Value, gives you a whopping 7 grams of protein per 2 tablespoons. Combined with a serving of popcorn (about three cups), netting you 3.5 grams of fiber, you'll have one seriously satiating snack.
Now, you might be thinking it's not the most practical pairing. After all, peanut butter is on the thicker side, and popcorn is prone to crumbling. To get your peanut butter into drizzle territory, you'll need to apply some gentle heat. The easiest way is to decant your spread into a microwave-safe bowl, then nuke it for a few seconds at a time, stirring in between to prevent burning. Then, you can simply drizzle it on top of the popcorn and gently mix it around for a more even spread. Want to keep your fingers totally clean? Try eating with chopsticks instead. You can also order some miniature finger tongs online for easy (and adorable!) snacking that kids and adults alike will adore.
How to zhuzh up your peanut butter popcorn even more
With a few simple add-ins, you can take your peanut butter popcorn to new heights. Many people add sugar and corn syrup or honey to their drizzle before mixing it with the popcorn for a hint of sweetness. You could also combine your nut butter with an easy, one-ingredient caramel sauce for a delectably simple popcorn treat. The best thing about caramel is that it takes to other flavors beautifully — a little vanilla extract, sea salt, or even cocoa powder will create a dynamic snack that doubles as a dessert. And some chocolate (or peanut butter) chips with actual peanuts or pretzels tossed into it all? Absolute heaven.
In fact, you could even melt your favorite jelly into your peanut butter sauce for a cute take on a PB&J that's also totally delicious. Or, pour it over a serving of Greek yogurt for an extra 17 grams of protein! If you don't feel like jumping through all the hoops of melting or adding little extras to make it tastier, you can always just sprinkle on some peanut butter powder. Two tablespoons will net you 8 grams of protein, and it couldn't be easier to make.
Microwave the popcorn, open the bag when it's done and still hot, sprinkle in the powder, close the bag, and give it a good shake. Bam! Tasty, protein-rich, and super quick.