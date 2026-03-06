Popcorn Was The Star Of This Peculiar Sandwich In The 1900s

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Let's get one thing straight right off the bat: We here at Food Republic are not the arbiters of popcorn enjoyment. Like your kernels Chicago-style, with loads of caramel and cheese in every bite? More power to you. And far be it from us to ever besmirch the glory that is savory, Flavacol-coated movie theater popcorn, whether you enjoy it straight from the cinema or prefer it prepared on your own stovetop. Of course, all of those options are typically consumed as-is; they're coated in different toppings, but they are a snack (or meal) unto themselves.

Enter: the 1900s popcorn sandwich. Sounds fairly straightforward — but the reality is anything but. This isn't a sort of fairy bread or Hagelslag situation where you simply sprinkle your chosen ingredient (in this case, popped kernels instead of sprinkles) onto a buttered piece of bread and call it a day. Oh, no. This recipe, which hails from a 1909 cookbook by Eva Greene Fuller called "The Up-to-Date Sandwich Book," is an open-faced affair that incorporates two cups of popcorn, "five boned sardines," a smidge of salt and cayenne pepper, ketchup (enough to "form a paste"), and some Worcestershire sauce.

The fun doesn't stop there, folks, because all of these ingredients? Yeah ... they get blended up (the O.G. recipe actually calls for both a meat chopper and a chopping bowl) into a savory spread, slathered on buttered bread, topped with a dusting of parm, and toasted to completion. Et voilà! Lunch is served.