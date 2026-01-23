The Retro Sandwich That Was The Star Of Picnics In The 1950s
Who doesn't love a picnic? Sunshine, good vibes, and — most importantly — delicious food. Picnic food is something of its own category, and typically consists of portable, easy-to-eat finger foods like chips and dips, fruits, and of course, no picnic is complete without an assortment of sandwiches. One of our favorite snacks from our list of the old-school picnic foods that were big in the 1950s is the ribbon sandwich, which we believe is long overdue for a comeback.
The vision-board picnic is always meant to be an aesthetic affair. Things like a gingham picnic blanket, a wicker hamper, and, of course, dainty little sandwiches. As far as looks go, few sandwiches can rival the ribbon sandwich, with its neat, layered stripes of contrasting colored fillings. In fact, its vibrant colors have earned it the title of rainbow sandwich. There's also no standardized recipe, and the goal is to make your sandwich look as bold and colorful as possible.
Purportedly invented around the 1930s, the ribbon sandwich was not created to be enjoyed at picnics and was instead an accompaniment to ladies' tea. This is no surprise — while sandwiches and picnics are an iconic pairing, sandwiches and afternoon tea arguably make just as strong a match. This tradition can be traced all the way back to Victorian England, which is also the period when the picnic was invented. This explains why many of the stereotypical light picnic finger foods, like sandwiches or small pastries, are also what you'd expect to be served at afternoon tea. While the ribbon sandwich was a common picnic and party fare in the 1950s, today you're more likely to find sandwiches filled with more common spreads such as creamy egg salad or peanut butter and jelly.
Tips for the best ribbon sandwich
While the filling of ribbon sandwiches can vary widely, their visual wow-factor always comes from the face, which traditionally features three distinct layers: purple, green, and orange. With that being said, there's plenty of room to experiment. You could instead follow your own color formula — the key is balance, and for a good ribbon sandwich, the flavor of the ingredients should complement one another just as well as their colors do. For example, the ribbon sandwich has developed a large fan base in Sri Lanka, where regional adaptations often include cilantro in the green layer, along with pickled vegetables or spiced fillings to create a South Asian twist that still has the same identity as the mid-century classic.
In this spirit, you could give the ribbon sandwich a modern, on-trend makeover inspired by the ultra-viral Japanese fruit sando. Layering thick whipped cream with sliced or chopped fruits creates an Instagram-worthy reinterpretation of the classic — for example, a triple-tiered sandwich featuring layers of mango, kiwi, and strawberry would make for a delicious variation on the classic.
As is also the case with fruit sandos, the bread you choose for your ribbon sandwich is just as important as the filling. Fluffy white bread is ideal for picnic sandwiches thanks to its mild flavor and fluffy texture. Also, like any traditional tea sandwich, the crusts should always be removed to keep the look consistent. For clean slices and a sturdy structure, a pro-tip is to chill the sandwich before slicing it into bite-sized cubes.