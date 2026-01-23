The Retro Sandwich That Was The Star Of Picnics In The 1950s

Who doesn't love a picnic? Sunshine, good vibes, and — most importantly — delicious food. Picnic food is something of its own category, and typically consists of portable, easy-to-eat finger foods like chips and dips, fruits, and of course, no picnic is complete without an assortment of sandwiches. One of our favorite snacks from our list of the old-school picnic foods that were big in the 1950s is the ribbon sandwich, which we believe is long overdue for a comeback.

The vision-board picnic is always meant to be an aesthetic affair. Things like a gingham picnic blanket, a wicker hamper, and, of course, dainty little sandwiches. As far as looks go, few sandwiches can rival the ribbon sandwich, with its neat, layered stripes of contrasting colored fillings. In fact, its vibrant colors have earned it the title of rainbow sandwich. There's also no standardized recipe, and the goal is to make your sandwich look as bold and colorful as possible.

Purportedly invented around the 1930s, the ribbon sandwich was not created to be enjoyed at picnics and was instead an accompaniment to ladies' tea. This is no surprise — while sandwiches and picnics are an iconic pairing, sandwiches and afternoon tea arguably make just as strong a match. This tradition can be traced all the way back to Victorian England, which is also the period when the picnic was invented. This explains why many of the stereotypical light picnic finger foods, like sandwiches or small pastries, are also what you'd expect to be served at afternoon tea. While the ribbon sandwich was a common picnic and party fare in the 1950s, today you're more likely to find sandwiches filled with more common spreads such as creamy egg salad or peanut butter and jelly.