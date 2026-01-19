This Common Fast Food Item Was Eaten Cold At Picnics During The 1950s

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The word "picnic" often calls up old-fashioned images of checkered tablecloths spread on the ground and baskets filled with delicious goodies. That vintage imagery is appropriate, too, since outdoor picnicking as we know it today has 19th-century origins. The practice made its way from Europe to the United States around the early 1800s, and became a cornerstone of American leisure culture by the 1950s. Around this midcentury period, cold fried chicken was one of the most commonly found old-school picnic foods you were likely to spy among the trappings of a bursting-full wicker basket. Although the pairing sounds counterintuitive, serving the bird chilled was actually the standard.

Granted, without modern means of keeping hot foods hot, like insulated containers and portable electric food warmers, one didn't have much choice but to eat chicken cold at a picnic, which is, perhaps, one reason they did. Even if you took the birds directly from the frying pan, packaged them up quickly, and hastened out the door, odds were good the meat would cool significantly by the time you reached your picnic spot. But was necessity the only reason?

It turns out folks back then were onto something. Frying chicken seals in the juices and flavor, and the meat becomes more tender as the bird rests and the juices redistribute. Because cooling acts as a reduction in terms of concentrating the flavors, the seasoning often tastes more prominent than when it is piping hot. Bottom line, resting and cooling fried chicken, rather than eating it hot and fresh, can actually result in a more flavorful bird.