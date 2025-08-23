One Of The Worst Fast Food Breakfast Sandwiches Comes From A Popular Chain

The French have their own traditions regarding breakfast, and while it's comparable to U.S. customs, Americans have really cornered the market on breakfast sandwiches. We love them – whether from under a gas station heat lamp, the McDonald's drive-thru (though all-day breakfast is no more), or made in our own kitchens. So it's all the more tragic that popular chain Subway did not come through for its customers when they started serving subpar — nay, some of the worst in fast food — breakfast sandwiches.

It has been at least 15 years since Subway, the largest chain in the U.S. when it comes to number of locations, rolled out breakfast sandwiches as part of its new-to-us-then early morning menu, serving them up on either flat breads or as wraps (though you can customize them and get them on bread). And the crowd went mild in response to Subway's offerings, which have seemingly only gotten worse since.

In the Subway subreddit, one person posted a thread titled "Do breakfast sandwiches suck now?" to which one plain-spoken commenter responded that they always did. Others elaborated a bit more, calling out Subway for bland, flavorless breakfast sandwiches, as well as changes to the ingredients (not for the better), like thinner flatbreads.