One Of The Worst Fast Food Breakfast Sandwiches Comes From A Popular Chain
The French have their own traditions regarding breakfast, and while it's comparable to U.S. customs, Americans have really cornered the market on breakfast sandwiches. We love them – whether from under a gas station heat lamp, the McDonald's drive-thru (though all-day breakfast is no more), or made in our own kitchens. So it's all the more tragic that popular chain Subway did not come through for its customers when they started serving subpar — nay, some of the worst in fast food — breakfast sandwiches.
It has been at least 15 years since Subway, the largest chain in the U.S. when it comes to number of locations, rolled out breakfast sandwiches as part of its new-to-us-then early morning menu, serving them up on either flat breads or as wraps (though you can customize them and get them on bread). And the crowd went mild in response to Subway's offerings, which have seemingly only gotten worse since.
In the Subway subreddit, one person posted a thread titled "Do breakfast sandwiches suck now?" to which one plain-spoken commenter responded that they always did. Others elaborated a bit more, calling out Subway for bland, flavorless breakfast sandwiches, as well as changes to the ingredients (not for the better), like thinner flatbreads.
Subway's eggs make or break its already-bland breakfast sandwiches
One major component of Subway's breakfast sandwiches that internet denizens have complained about is its eggs. In the Subway subreddit, an OP and their entire thread griped about the lack of consistency concerning the sub sandwich chain's egg patties; namely, some restaurants only have egg white-only patties, while others served up patties where the yolk was clearly also used (and they preferred the latter).
Also, unlike Wendy's or White Castle, chains that use fresh-cracked, whole eggs with their breakfast offerings, Subway's egg patties come to the stores frozen. This normally wouldn't be an issue, except that the OP on a different thread under r/Subway just could not seem to get their egg patty actually warmed through (never mind hot); it was "always without failure frozen[,] like I can't even bite through it," they wrote.
Commenters had multiple suggestions for how to avoid that in the future, the general consensus being to ask for the egg to be heated separately, on its own, before it got placed on the sandwich (which, it must be said, no customer should have to do). But others pointed out that this was likely a training issue since there were a number of employees in the thread who described in detail how they made these breakfast bites for their customers with hot eggs. Again, though, it shows a lack of consistency, to the further detriment of Subway's already-bland morning sandwiches.