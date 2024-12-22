What's The Best Ratio For Making A Highball Cocktail?
Since it consists of just two main ingredients — a spirit and a non-alcoholic sparkling mixer served with ice — there's some debate about whether a highball is a cocktail or a mixed drink. The highball category actually includes all sorts of popular combos that fit the pattern, from gin and tonic to rum and coke, but it's most commonly used to describe a whiskey highball. This beverage is made with either ginger ale or club soda in addition to the liquor, but the tricky part is how much of the spirit and mixer to use, and in what proportion.
There's no one-size-fits-all ratio for a highball, as it very much depends on how strong you like the drink to taste. Some people like equal amounts of whiskey and soda whereas others prefer two or even three times more carbonated mixer than spirit. The best way to find your perfect ratio is to experiment somewhere between these variations until you find a version that allows the spirit to shine, without it becoming either overly dominant or too diluted and weak.
Perhaps try the classic highball ratio of two-part soda to one-part spirit to begin with, and then alter it accordingly. Pour two ounces of whiskey into your glass, and top up with four ounces of mixer. Along with the ice, this should neatly fill a traditional highball glass.
Adjust the ratio for different types of whiskey
Besides personal preference, the other important factor that will affect the ratio is what kind of whiskey or whisky you're using in the cocktail. You can make a perfect highball with almost any type of liquor – whether you prefer vanilla-rich bourbon, spicy rye, smoky Scotch, or a mellow and floral Japanese whisky.
Alter the ratio depending on how robust you want the end result to be, and think about the unique flavors within your whiskey as well as its alcoholic strength. If you're using Japanese whiskey, which is different from American and tends to be lighter-tasting with more smoky notes and less sweetness, use a little more than you would with a caramelly American bourbon, for example.
The final thing to consider is which mixer you're using since ginger ale will be sweeter than soda, so consider how it will complement your choice of whiskey. You might prefer pairing a sweeter bourbon with ginger ale because of the contrasting spice it brings, for example — whereas a more delicate dram might suit soda better. If you're unsure, you could always combine equal amounts of each mixer. For an extra-refreshing result, make sure that the spirit, mixer, and glass are all chilled, and add a twist of lemon for extra brightness and fragrance.