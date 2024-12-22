What's The Best Ratio For Making A Highball Cocktail?

Since it consists of just two main ingredients — a spirit and a non-alcoholic sparkling mixer served with ice — there's some debate about whether a highball is a cocktail or a mixed drink. The highball category actually includes all sorts of popular combos that fit the pattern, from gin and tonic to rum and coke, but it's most commonly used to describe a whiskey highball. This beverage is made with either ginger ale or club soda in addition to the liquor, but the tricky part is how much of the spirit and mixer to use, and in what proportion.

There's no one-size-fits-all ratio for a highball, as it very much depends on how strong you like the drink to taste. Some people like equal amounts of whiskey and soda whereas others prefer two or even three times more carbonated mixer than spirit. The best way to find your perfect ratio is to experiment somewhere between these variations until you find a version that allows the spirit to shine, without it becoming either overly dominant or too diluted and weak.

Perhaps try the classic highball ratio of two-part soda to one-part spirit to begin with, and then alter it accordingly. Pour two ounces of whiskey into your glass, and top up with four ounces of mixer. Along with the ice, this should neatly fill a traditional highball glass.