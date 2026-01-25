Jack Daniel's, one of the world's top-selling liquor brands, distinguishes itself through various means, ranging from its distinct square whiskey bottles and storied, eye-catching labeling to a special classification of its spirit. The distillery contentiously lobbied its state government, passing a 2013 measure that created Tennessee whiskey as an official style.

Enforced by Tennessee state authorities, the regulation requires Tennessee whiskey to meet the same legal standards as bourbon: It must employ a minimum 51% corn mash bill and age in exclusively new, charred oak barrels. In addition to production exclusively within the state, the style's central distinction is a requirement long employed by Jack Daniel's: the use of charcoal filtration

Also called the Lincoln County process, this added technique drips the whiskey through charcoal derived from sugar maple trees. The step serves as added purification, mellowing the whiskey's flavor palate and accentuating sweet, smooth notes. Although a respected Tennessee tradition, Jack Daniel's push for formal legislation stirred controversy. Following the law's passage, all bottles labeled Tennessee whiskey require at least minimal charcoal purification — a mandate that could read as exclusionary. Some bourbon distillers believe the technique strips away the spirit's nuance, while other producers may not involve charcoal in their tradition. Nevertheless, the initiative has lasted for well over a decade, helping promote a unique regional whiskey style.