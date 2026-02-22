I Tried & Ranked 9 Store-Bought Mayonnaise Brands From Worst To Best
Mayonnaise is not only an indispensable condiment, but it can also be used as an ingredient in recipes from pasta salads to moist cakes. The market is flooded with options and dozens of brands to choose from. That's why I filled up my cart and set out to taste as many brands as I could find at my local grocery store shelves.
While homemade mayonnaise is prepared with just a few essential ingredients, it was interesting to see how store-bought options compared. Subtle changes in their ingredient lists affected the overall flavor experiences. When it comes to mayonnaise, there are times when a homemade version is best, but you can't beat the convenience of simply opening a jar of mayo and using it within seconds. Plus, since store bought mayonnaise contains stabilizers, it tends to hold up better when baked.
Dedicated fans tend to have very strong opinions about their favorite mayonnaise, so I didn't enter into this taste test lightly. Since some brands even have regional ties, and a mayonnaise might represent local pride. But I put all of that to the side and focused on flavor and consistency to determine this ranking. More information on my ranking method below.
9. Whataburger
Landing at the bottom of the list was the Whataburger Real Mayonnaise. Retailing at $4.99 for an 18-ounce container, this initially struck me as a little bit on the pricer side per ounce compared to some of the more budget-friendly brands. However, this could be due to selling the name recognition from the popular Whataburger restaurant chain. This mayonnaise is sold in a squeeze-able tube and comes out in a thin stream. A vessel like this is great for backyard BBQ settings where you want everyone to have easy access to condiments without the hassle of dirtying utensils. However, measuring larger amounts for use in a recipe might prove more cumbersome.
Upon taking the first bite, I was immediately struck by the onion and garlic forward flavor of this mayo. It was so bold and specific that I found it limiting in how the condiment could be used. I can see how this would be a lovely flavor enhancer on top of a burger, but the strong flavor does not make this mayo versatile. I am sure dedicated fans of the restaurant love having access to this familiar flavor in the comfort of their own home, but for me, it was my least favorite of the bunch. If I am going to keep a container this large in the fridge, I want it to be something that can be used in several different ways.
8. Kraft
Following close behind the Whataburger-branded mayonnaise was a jar from a very familiar name, Kraft. Here, a 15-ounce container sells for $3.99. I didn't even turn around the jar to read the ingredients yet, but after the first taste, I detected something familiar.
Once again, I noticed notes of garlic and onion in a way that was off-putting to me. If I want something like an aioli, I'd like to add the flavors myself, rather than have it arrive already incorporated into my mayo from the store. Low and behold, I checked the ingredient list and there it was: dried garlic and dried onion. This product also used mustard and paprika.
I couldn't detect those flavors as strongly as the garlic and onion, but combined, the flavor skewed savory. Since the versatility of mayo can translate all the way to sweet dishes, it is a risk to pick up this jar with the assumption that it will have neutral flavor profile (it doesn't). On the upside, Kraft also uses a combination of both eggs and egg yolks in the formula, resulting in a richer experience than other brands. Kraft also boasts on the front label that the product is made with cage-free eggs, which is always nice to see.
7. Food Club
Food Club sells a 16-ounce jar of real mayonnaise for a respectable $2.19. This was the least expensive jar of those I sampled, and with the quality, I found it to be great value for money. Ultimately, this product really held its own when up against more expensive name brands. If budget is your greatest consideration when selecting products at the grocery store, you won't regret picking up the Food Club mayo.
While it wasn't a flavor stand-out like some that ranked higher on this list, I liked how this mayonnaise was neutral in flavor, and therefore a creamy blank slate for use in wide variety of recipes. I would also gravitate to this brand anytime I find myself doing quantity cooking. For example, when cooking a large portion of pasta or potato salad for a party.
Since this is easy on the wallet without compromising on quality, when I am cooking for a crowd, this is the way to go. This product is made with just egg yolks, and not whole eggs. Over and over again in this taste test, products using yolks seemed favorable. It also uses both distilled vinegar and cider vinegar for a tangy flavor in addition to lemon juice concentrate.
6. Hellmann's / Best Foods
Hellmann's, also known as Best Foods west of the Rockies, is probably the most well-known brand in the market and reigning king of all mayonnaise in the U.S. In terms of price, consumers are definitely paying for the name. A small 8-ounce jar was $3.49.
Hellmann's claim the product is made with 100% cage-free eggs. Even before I started the actual taste test, I noticed this brand had a very light and airy texture when scooped from the jar. This resulted in a mayo that was creamy without feeling too heavy. I found the flavor to have a slight zing that is instantly recognizable as Hellmann's. For me, the taste was very nostalgic, but ultimately there are still better tasting mayonnaise options on the market.
5. Spectrum Culinary
Spectrum Culinary offers an organic mayonnaise made with expeller-pressed oil for $7.69 in a 16-ounce jar. It is clear why this brand specifically touts the superiority of the oil used in the product, because this is primarily an oil company. Expeller-pressed oil is extracted using pressure rather than any sort of chemical process. Many refined palates believe this results in a higher quality product with a cleaner flavor. Mayonnaise is made with so few ingredients, so every single choice counts. Starting a top quality oil is certainly commendable.
When it came to the taste test, I felt the oil used really was the stand out ingredient in this mayonnaise. It seemed richer than other mayo brands and with a velvety smooth texture that was certainly distinct. The ingredient list also revealed that Spectrum makes the product with a combination of whole eggs and egg yolks, as well as a bit of honey. I did enjoy this hint of sweetness in the taste test.
4. Sir Kensington's
The classic mayonnaise from Sir Kensington's was one of those condiments that kept beckoning me back for more, bite after bite. The 12-ounce jar boasts a product that is certified humane and made with cage-free eggs. At $7.99, it is on the more expensive side, but Sir Kensington's is selling a premium product at a premium price. I was immediately drawn to this mayonnaise because there was an extra tart flavor that I found to be absolutely delightful.
I could certainly taste lemon, and when I turned around the jar, I noticed that this brand was quite different than the others. Here, not only was distilled vinegar used, but also lemon juice, citric acid, and lemon oil. My guess is it was that bit of lemon oil that really put it over the edge for me.
Ultimately, this mayonnaise tasted sophisticated and offered an elevated dining experience. However, at almost four times the price of the least expensive product on this list, consumers will have to decide when their meals are worth this sort of splurge at the grocery store checkout.
3. Ayoh!
The original mayo from Ayoh! foods is casually described as a "sando sauce." This brand is newer to the mayonnaise game, and I was first introduced to the product line through the spicy giardiniera-flavored mayonnaise, which Ayoh! calls "Hot Giardinayo." As a Chicagoan, anything with giardiniera gets me on board. With one taste of that spicy mayo, I was hooked. That's why I was so excited to try the original product for this taste test. As it turns out, one of the reasons I liked the flavored option so much is because the base product is also incredible. The mayonnaise was super smooth with a tart zip that I absolutely loved.
The 12-ounce squeeze bottle sells for $7.69, which is on the higher end of those I tested. However, this is a case of you get what you pay for. This is undoubtedly a superior product that should be on your radar.
2. Duke's
Duke's mayonnaise has a cult following, and now I know why. Ultimately, this mayo feels like a high end product but with a very practical price tag. The 16-ounce container retails for $3.79, which is an incredible value for the quality. No wonder this is frequently listed as a go-to favorite among chefs.
Duke's is the condiment of choice in the South, but I think the rest of the country needs to wake up to this incredible brand. The mayo is incredibly smooth and creamy, and there's nothing artificial on the ingredient list. In fact, the brand still follows Eugenia Duke's original recipe from 1917. Now, over 100 years later, I will continue to buy Duke's for my mayonnaise needs. This is all I am going to use when I make pimento cheese from here on out!
1. Kewpie
At the very top of the list comes Kewpie mayonnaise. This Japanese-style mayo is pronounced "Q-P" and can be identified by the signature baby on the bottle. It is really unlike any other mayonnaise I have ever tasted. At $4.79 for a 12-ounce bottle, it isn't the cheapest mayo on this list, but by no means the most expensive, either.
For me, the fact that this recipe only uses egg yolks is the first element that takes it to the next level. Then, I think it is the unique blend of acids in the product that build the flavor profile. Not only is there distilled vinegar, but also rice vinegar, cider vinegar, and even white balsamic vinegar. Once I read the white balsamic on the ingredient list, that's when I knew what mystery flavor was standing out to me. Everything about this mayo is in perfect balance. The sweet notes respond to the tart and the richness is cut by the acidity. It has a glossy, velvet-like texture, and it can be squeezed out through one of two tips on the bottle. There is a thinner, straight line tip, or a star shaped decorator tip.
If you want to make a Japanese 7-11 inspired egg salad sandwich, this condiment is a must. It's also a secret ingredient for taking your instant ramen to the next level. But overall, it was my winner for any use.
Methodology
For this taste test, I went to my local grocery store and picked up one of each branch of mayonnaise from the shelf. I focused only on products labeled "real mayonnaise" and did not incorporate any mayonnaises that touted using another oil, such as avocado or olive oil. I didn't test any light mayo options or "dressings" such as Miracle Whip. I also did not consider any flavored mayonnaise options.
As a vessel to taste each mayonnaise, I went the European route and used it as a dip for french fries. From there, I analyzed each one based on consistency, flavor profile, and value. I went in with an open mind and without any preconceived notions on quality or flavor. All mayonnaise samples were first squeezed or scooped to evaluate texture, and I took a close look at the ingredient list to understand how the mayonnaise was made even before taking a bite.