I Tried & Ranked 9 Store-Bought Mayonnaise Brands From Worst To Best

Mayonnaise is not only an indispensable condiment, but it can also be used as an ingredient in recipes from pasta salads to moist cakes. The market is flooded with options and dozens of brands to choose from. That's why I filled up my cart and set out to taste as many brands as I could find at my local grocery store shelves.

While homemade mayonnaise is prepared with just a few essential ingredients, it was interesting to see how store-bought options compared. Subtle changes in their ingredient lists affected the overall flavor experiences. When it comes to mayonnaise, there are times when a homemade version is best, but you can't beat the convenience of simply opening a jar of mayo and using it within seconds. Plus, since store bought mayonnaise contains stabilizers, it tends to hold up better when baked.

Dedicated fans tend to have very strong opinions about their favorite mayonnaise, so I didn't enter into this taste test lightly. Since some brands even have regional ties, and a mayonnaise might represent local pride. But I put all of that to the side and focused on flavor and consistency to determine this ranking. More information on my ranking method below.