Liven Up Bland Jarred Salsa With This Zingy Juice

No one is saying you can't make your own jicama and radish salsa — or even a charred tomato version — but some days? Even blending up some verde cruda is too much effort. At those moments, when the most energy we want to expend is popping open a lid, we turn to trusty jarred varieties.

The only problem? So often, those jars of salsa are beyond bland. The tomato falls flat, and the spices are dull. Fortunately, the solution to sad salsa lies in something you just might already have in your fridge: limes. Slice one open, give it a little squeeze, and you'll find your condiment now has a vibrancy and punch that it lacked before. It's a little like magic — only it's not magic at all; it's science.

We'll back up a bit: Tomatoes are big carriers of glutamates, which give us the fifth taste, umami. One of the best ways to enhance and balance umami is by pairing it with an acid, like lime juice. That little burst of citrus takes something one-note (e.g., sad jarred salsa) and turns it into something with a little complexity.