Liven Up Bland Jarred Salsa With This Zingy Juice
No one is saying you can't make your own jicama and radish salsa — or even a charred tomato version — but some days? Even blending up some verde cruda is too much effort. At those moments, when the most energy we want to expend is popping open a lid, we turn to trusty jarred varieties.
The only problem? So often, those jars of salsa are beyond bland. The tomato falls flat, and the spices are dull. Fortunately, the solution to sad salsa lies in something you just might already have in your fridge: limes. Slice one open, give it a little squeeze, and you'll find your condiment now has a vibrancy and punch that it lacked before. It's a little like magic — only it's not magic at all; it's science.
We'll back up a bit: Tomatoes are big carriers of glutamates, which give us the fifth taste, umami. One of the best ways to enhance and balance umami is by pairing it with an acid, like lime juice. That little burst of citrus takes something one-note (e.g., sad jarred salsa) and turns it into something with a little complexity.
Other ways to zhuzh up (and use) jarred salsa
No lime? No problem. There are plenty of other ways to liven up your bland salsa. Have some fresh herbs on hand? Cilantro would brilliantly bring its own citrusy notes. Judicious amounts of salt or cayenne can improve limp flavor — but so can a dash of garlic or some sliced jalapeños. Then, you can use it on tacos, as a dip for tortilla chips, as a sauce for your burger, or however else it strikes your fancy.
If there's no saving it, and you just can't bring yourself to eat it on its own, never fear; you can repurpose the whole jar. Add it to your pot roast, a vat of your favorite chili, Spanish- or Mexican-style rice, or you could even use it in tandem with some hot sauce as a base for shakshuka or eggs in purgatory. Personally, one of the ways I use up mediocre salsa that just doesn't hit the mark is by making a pseudo-curry. Just add it to a can of garbanzo beans, your favorite spices (like curry powder and turmeric), and a touch of honey before you simmer everything on the stove. You might be surprised how the spices and flavors common in jarred salsa have some overlap with Indian cooking. Will it be any type of traditional curry? No — but it's tasty all the same.