The Difference Between Shakshuka And Eggs In Purgatory
The vision may be familiar to you: gorgeous poached eggs gently simmered in a tomato-based sauce, served with some type of delicious carb. The eggs have fully cooked whites with a creamy yolk, and you've likely spotted it on a trendy breakfast or brunch menu. But did you know that you may actually be looking at two different, but similar, dishes?
We're talking about shakshuka and eggs in purgatory, which should be considered food cousins — not food twins. While the two look almost identical, they actually share plenty of differences. For one, shakshuka is a famous North African and Middle Eastern dish, while eggs in purgatory was born in the Campania region of Italy. Additionally, they're made with some different ingredients.
While eggs in purgatory are typically comprised of a simple tomato sauce and eggs, shakshuka often takes it up a notch by adding peppers, sometimes other veggies, and plenty of Middle Eastern spices. While either dish will deliver a satisfying meal that you can enjoy for breakfast, lunch, or even dinner, it's beautiful to see how different parts of the world can share such similarities while also using what's regionally available to them.
What is shakshuka?
The word shakshuka translates to "all mixed up." While it's known today as a popular Middle Eastern breakfast, shakshuka is said to have first developed in the mid-16th century in North Africa after tomatoes and peppers made their way throughout the region. Some believe it was first invented during the Ottoman Empire when they created a dish called şakşuka consisting of veggies and meat, and eventually added tomatoes and peppers. But as it always goes with old dishes, it's hard to pinpoint which story is correct. Regardless, the delicious dish quickly made its way throughout the area, with versions popping up in Morocco, Egypt, Libya, and Tunisia. Once immigrants started making their way to Israel, they took the meal along with them — and who could blame them?
Packed with peppers, onions, garlic, and tomatoes, shakshuka is also seasoned with a beautiful mixture of spices like paprika, cumin, and chili powder. Once the sauce melds together, eggs are dropped in to gently simmer before adding fresh herbs like chopped parsley or cilantro, and sometimes crumbled feta. Shakshuka is commonly served with crusty bread, pita, naan, or roti (yes, naan and roti are different) that you can use to soak up the runny egg and all of the delicious sauce.
What are eggs in purgatory?
Known as uova al purgatorio in Italian, eggs in purgatory have roots in Naples, Italy. They're said to have been created as a homage to Italian poet Dante Alighieri's 1472 poem "Purgatorio," which shows the epic journey through the nine levels of hell as seen through the eyes of Dante himself. In the poem, souls stop at the Mountain of Purgatory to cleanse themselves before continuing to heaven. Neapolitan families used their leftover ragù (the Italian word for the never-ending sauce vs gravy debate) to recreate the story, with the eggs representing the souls being cleaned (cooked) in the flames of purgatory (sauce).
Traditionally made with leftover Sunday sauce, the dish usually consists of crushed tomatoes, red pepper flakes, garlic, fresh basil, and eggs. Some versions include Parmigiano-Reggiano or Pecorino Romano for a little pizazz. Like shakshuka, it's also served with fresh bread so that those enjoying the dish can sop up the sauce, a practice called a scarpetta in Italian. Keep in mind that eggs in purgatory isn't your typical Italian breakfast (which usually consists of a fresh cornetto — aka croissant — and a cup of espresso), so it's a treat when it's served.