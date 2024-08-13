The Difference Between Shakshuka And Eggs In Purgatory

The vision may be familiar to you: gorgeous poached eggs gently simmered in a tomato-based sauce, served with some type of delicious carb. The eggs have fully cooked whites with a creamy yolk, and you've likely spotted it on a trendy breakfast or brunch menu. But did you know that you may actually be looking at two different, but similar, dishes?

We're talking about shakshuka and eggs in purgatory, which should be considered food cousins — not food twins. While the two look almost identical, they actually share plenty of differences. For one, shakshuka is a famous North African and Middle Eastern dish, while eggs in purgatory was born in the Campania region of Italy. Additionally, they're made with some different ingredients.

While eggs in purgatory are typically comprised of a simple tomato sauce and eggs, shakshuka often takes it up a notch by adding peppers, sometimes other veggies, and plenty of Middle Eastern spices. While either dish will deliver a satisfying meal that you can enjoy for breakfast, lunch, or even dinner, it's beautiful to see how different parts of the world can share such similarities while also using what's regionally available to them.