Why You Should Always Use The Panda Express App For Ordering Delivery

Panda Express is known for tasty Chinese eats at prices that won't break your piggy bank. The chain, which has more than 2,600 locations across the globe, features favorites such as Orange Chicken and Chow Mein, and even offers some impressively large drink sizes for fast food. While you can order online for pickup, if you're in the middle of a TV show binge and don't want to leave the couch, it's better to use the Panda Express app for delivery rather than third-party services like DoorDash. The reason is that with DoorDash's extraneous fees, your meal could end up costing you significantly more.

One Redditor illustrated just how differently their particular order was priced on the restaurant's own app versus DoorDash. When all was said and done, the DoorDash order cost a little more than $20 extra — for the exact same food items, and with the exact same driver tip. The biggest difference came from the fees, which on DoorDash were bundled with the estimated tax for a total of $12.65. In comparison, on the Panda Express app, there were no extra fees, and the estimated tax came to just $3.28. One strange thing to note, though, as one commenter pointed out: Panda Express actually uses DoorDash to make its deliveries. Same service, but entirely different pricing.