The Fast Food Restaurant Chains With The Biggest Drink Sizes
There are reasons why carbonated drinks taste so good, and we just can't seem to get enough of them, especially soda. In our world of "bigger is better," some restaurant chains go above and beyond (and then beyond some more) with their drink cup sizes, giving us sodas that are — for lack of a better word — huge.
The heaviest hitters in the soda game may not be the brands you would expect, though. For instance, while Coke may taste better at McDonald's, you won't get as much of it — the chain's former Supersize days are long gone. When "Supersize me" was a thing, the largest drink size at the Golden Arches was 42 ounces. Some of today's biggest fast food soda options now exceed that.
Some of the biggest and baddest have become the smallest and meekest in recent years when it comes to the soda sizes they serve. In addition to the demise of the Supersize at McD's, Dairy Queen also once offered a mammoth-sized 46-ounce reusable soda mug that is no longer available. Chicken giant KFC has eradicated its eye-poppingly huge soda offering, too. The Colonel's chain used to tip the scales with a drink option called the Beverage Bucket, which weighed in at a massive half-gallon, or 64 ounces. But, alas, this giant soda offering is no more. These days, KFC's biggest soda is just 30 ounces, as of August 2025.
So, just where are the biggest beverages to be found nowadays? If you're looking for a soda vessel that's more like a cauldron than a cup, keep reading for the fast food chains that are set to satisfy your craving.
Sonic Drive-In
When it comes to pouring out the soda with gusto, Sonic Drive-In has the competition beat with its Route 44 beverage offering. The "44" in the name refers to the drink's size — a whopping 44 ounces.
Whataburger
Whataburger also serves up an impressive 44-ounce soda size. The brand was founded on the premise of offering burgers so big you had to hold them with two hands, so we suppose we're not wholly surprised they also offer one of the biggest drink cups around.
Firehouse Subs
Sandwich chain Firehouse Subs offers up a drink option that could definitely quench the thirst of a parched fireman (or a whole firehouse full). The brand's largest drink is a whopping 44-ouncer.
Panda Express
Over at Panda Express, along with your Broccoli Beef or Orange Chicken you can also order a soda that's an impressive 42 ounces. It's a good thing, too — if you're opting for that spicy Kung Pao Chicken, you're going to need some extra pop to cool your mouth.
Zaxby's
Chicken chain Zaxby's serves up a large drink size that's an impressive 42 ounces. The chain also offers its sweet tea and unsweet tea drinks in take-home gallon sizes.
Del Taco
If you're in the mood for some fast-food Mexican and happen to live in one of the handful of states that boast a Del Taco, it offers a fountain drink that will more than wash down your tacos and burritos. The largest soda size at Del is a hefty 40 ounces, so rest assured you won't go thirsty while you chow down.
Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box isn't clowning around (that's a mascot joke) when it comes to soda size. The fast food chain offers a Jumbo drink size that is 40 ounces.
Burger King
Burger King once bested a Burger Queen nemesis chain, and it's still outweighing much of its fast food burger competition with a great, big soda option to satisfy your thirst. To accompany your Whopper sandwich, BK offers a whopper of a fountain drink that is 38 ounces.
Honorable mention: Chick-fil-A
Popular chicken chain Chick-fil-A gets an honorable mention on this list. Though the largest disposable cups offered by its restaurants are just a modest 30 ounces, Chick-fil-A serves its lemonade, iced tea, and Sunjoy drinks in gallon sizes.
Honorable mention: A&W
A&W also gets a nod. Similarly offering only 30-ounce fountain drinks as its largest size, the chain's famous made-in-house root beer is available in half-gallon and gallon sizes to take home.
Honorable mention: Raising Cane's
While the largest fountain drink Raising Cane's offers is just 32 ounces, the chicken chain does serve up its sweet tea, unsweet tea, and lemonade in gallon-size take-home jugs. That's plenty of beverage to wash down your chicken!