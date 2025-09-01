The Fast Food Restaurant Chains With The Biggest Drink Sizes

There are reasons why carbonated drinks taste so good, and we just can't seem to get enough of them, especially soda. In our world of "bigger is better," some restaurant chains go above and beyond (and then beyond some more) with their drink cup sizes, giving us sodas that are — for lack of a better word — huge.

The heaviest hitters in the soda game may not be the brands you would expect, though. For instance, while Coke may taste better at McDonald's, you won't get as much of it — the chain's former Supersize days are long gone. When "Supersize me" was a thing, the largest drink size at the Golden Arches was 42 ounces. Some of today's biggest fast food soda options now exceed that.

Some of the biggest and baddest have become the smallest and meekest in recent years when it comes to the soda sizes they serve. In addition to the demise of the Supersize at McD's, Dairy Queen also once offered a mammoth-sized 46-ounce reusable soda mug that is no longer available. Chicken giant KFC has eradicated its eye-poppingly huge soda offering, too. The Colonel's chain used to tip the scales with a drink option called the Beverage Bucket, which weighed in at a massive half-gallon, or 64 ounces. But, alas, this giant soda offering is no more. These days, KFC's biggest soda is just 30 ounces, as of August 2025.

So, just where are the biggest beverages to be found nowadays? If you're looking for a soda vessel that's more like a cauldron than a cup, keep reading for the fast food chains that are set to satisfy your craving.