The McDonald's Freebie Perks You're Missing Without The App

McDonald's has gained a reputation in the last six years for pricing out some of its customers; indeed, over the last 25 years, the price of a Big Mac has nearly tripled, which has led the public to no longer perceive this fast food icon as a cheap stop. The bigwigs at McDonald's corporate have acknowledged the price pain, and they've worked on some deals to help alleviate hungry fans' distress. Namely, if you download the McDonald's app, you can take advantage of special McValue discounts, including a free Big Mac and free fries.

There are some caveats where both deals are concerned, however. The free Big Mac, which, along with other burgers, is getting multiple upgrades, is only available to first-time app downloaders. So unfortunately, if you've been using the app, you won't qualify. And you will have to spend at least $1 in order to claim this freebie.

The fries, which are McDonald's best-selling menu item, are open to all users of the app, new and existing, and you can actually claim a medium size every Friday (it's called Free Fries Friday — try saying that five times fast). However, you do also have to spend at least $1, but we think a crisp, large Diet Coke and salty, hot medium fries on a Friday for just $1.79 would absolutely slay. You can access both of these deals on the McValue Menu portion of the McDonald's app.