The Nearly Forgotten Pharmacy That Once Doubled As A Lunch Cafeteria

Some restaurant concepts, like fast food windows, have been around for millennia and have seemingly grown more popular with time. Others, like the drive-in, were wildly common in the 1950s but have since tapered off (aside from the major chain we all know and love, Sonic, which has made this retro dining option its whole schtick). The drugstore lunch counter is part of the latter group, and while most of them disappeared throughout the 1970s and '80s, one Rite Aid in North Carolina held onto its lunch counter until 2018.

March 31, 2018, was a sad day for the citizens of North Asheville, who gathered at the tiny diner to say their last goodbyes to what had become an icon in both the city and across the country, as it was one of the last of its kind still operating. The cafe, which actually bucked the trends by opening in 1972, was originally known as the Eckerd Drug Store Coffee Shop until Eckerd was bought out by Rite Aid in 2007. It seated 22 along the outer rim of the counter, which separated the stools from the tiny cooking area, featuring a griddle for cooking pancakes and eggs, a deep fryer, and a small prep line for assembling cold sandwiches.

Sadly, even if the Rite Aid Coffee Shop had not closed its doors in 2018, it likely would have by 2025. That was when the ailing company — which had already seen many stores acquired by Walgreens — filed for bankruptcy and closed its remaining locations.