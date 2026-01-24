This Old-School North Carolina Drive-In Has Been Making Beloved Shrimp Burgers For Decades

Locally owned drive-in restaurants started making a reappearance during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and though it was a mostly practical move, it also gave hungry customers a taste of what dining out was like in the 1950s. But while some restaurants went back to their original drive-in roots and others added it as a new feature, a handful of these carhop joints simply stayed the course they have been treading for decades. One in particular, El's Drive-In in Morehead City, North Carolina, has been serving customers this old-fashioned way since 1959, and seafood lovers flock to the little spot for, in particular, its beloved shrimp burger.

The dish is a Carolina delicacy, and while each restaurant that serves it puts its own spin on it, El's keeps it simple, bare-bones, really: a pillowy-soft bun that sandwiches house-made slaw, a smear of ketchup, and the stars of the show, freshly fried shrimp coated in a breading of saltine-style crackers. Expecting a patty made of macerated raw shrimp, cooked up on a flat-top? That's just not the Carolina shrimp burger way.

Other notable menu items at El's include the oyster burgers, crispy onion rings, and hush puppies. The golden-fried, cornmeal-based nuggets strike the perfect balance between savory and sweet.