If you've ever travelled between the U.S. and the U.K., you've likely spotted small differences in the grocery stores, like picking up zucchinis in America and courgettes in Britain. But there's one difference that goes beyond mere terminology: eggs. While the eggs may look nearly identical across the pond, American eggs would be illegal if sold in the U.K. (and the reverse is true, too) due to the different laws regarding egg washing and sanitizing.

Since the 1970s, U.S. egg producers have been federally required to wash eggs with hot water, soap, and sanitizing agents before air-drying them. This law was passed in response to health concerns about food-borne illnesses, and countries such as Canada, Japan, and Australia have since adopted similar cleaning processes for their eggs. Washing the eggs, however, removes a natural protective coating, which is why American eggs must be refrigerated to prevent bacteria growth and increase shelf life.

In contrast, the U.K. — as well as the European Union — prohibits egg washing altogether. EU and British regulations argue that washing can do more harm than good, potentially introducing bacteria during unmonitored egg washing. Instead, the focus is on maintaining hygienic conditions at the source and relying on the eggs' natural protective membrane. Because this layer is still intact, British eggs can also be stored at room temperature and sold on shelves rather than in refrigerated sections.