What Is Soul Food Exactly?

"Soul food," a term first popularized in the 1960s, tends to conjure images of dinner plates heaped with hearty, home-cooked foods like fried chicken, greens, macaroni and cheese, and cornbread. At its essence, soul food — like its cousin, Southern food — was born from the need to make much culinary ado with very little. Impoverished communities throughout the rural South, both African American and white, have long relied on these filling and frugal foods to feed their families. Some of these foods were tragically introduced to the United States through the slave trade, with enslaved Africans bringing familiar crops — such as yams, black-eyed peas, okra, and collard greens — to the Americas, where they began creating new variations on old recipes.

When large numbers of African Americans began their Southern exodus during The Great Migration, they brought their beloved culinary traditions with them, which became known as soul food. As the Civil Rights and Black Power movements gained traction in the 1960s, African Americans openly celebrated their unique contributions to the American cultural landscape. In 1962, Sylvia Woods (the "Queen of Soul Food") opened the now-famous Sylvia's Restaurant in Harlem, marking the introduction of soul food to the Big Apple.