The Best Trader Joe's Olive Oil Has A Distinct Peppery Finish

Trader Joe's is a veritable mecca for good food, with everything from prepared meals for under $8 to some of the most unique sweet snacks around. While the number of SKUs a store carries at any given time is far fewer than you can find in a traditional supermarket, the chain is still jam-packed with great items, including multiples of certain products. For example, Food Republic ranked the best TJ olive oils — it seemingly carries an option for everyone and every purpose — and felt the Sicilian Selezione Extra Virgin, which currently retails for $10.99 and has a distinct peppery finish, took the top spot.

Described by our taste tester as "deliciously zesty in all the right ways," this EVOO (to use Rachael Ray's term) is packed with flavor, featuring not just a peppery kick, but also brightness from fruit notes — there is a distinct but delicate lemony-ness to it — that would subtly liven up anything in which you'd use it. Plus, if provenance is important to you, its olives are all grown in Italy — specifically Sicily. Further, it's a bit nutty, a bit buttery, and altogether a complex yet versatile EVOO that you'll find yourself reaching for again and again.