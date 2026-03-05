Even The Worst Trader Joe's Olive Oil Is Still Worth Buying
It may be a pantry staple, but shopping for olive oil can prove surprisingly tricky. Buying a bottle involves navigating things — like whether cold-pressed olive oil is higher quality than expeller-pressed, in parallel to sifting through various brands and origins — all while considering price and performance. Thankfully, to ease selection, you can always stop by Trader Joe's; the retailer offers a great selection of private-label oils, all sold at a reasonable price. Our own Food Republic team even took to ranking the olive oils at Trader Joe's, showing that even the last-place candidate is still worth buying.
Such a good but not top-notch appraisal goes to Trader Giotto's Imported Olive Oil Packed In Italy, a well-priced blend of Mediterranean-sourced oils for only $9.99 a liter bottle. In the product's description, TJ's is open regarding the oil's relatively flavorless palate — a neutral taste confirmed by our reviewer. They note this isn't the bottle to buy for an impressive tasting dressing, bread dipping, or as a finishing ingredient, hence the last place ranking.
"This has as much olive oil flavor and color as pure soybean oil," noted a Reddit user. Peer into the translucent bottle, and the lighter tone is even visible in the store. Instead, this olive oil shines when cooking, serving to imbue fat without altering the flavor of a dish. So buy a package for high-heat applications like pan-fried green tomatoes or roasted chicken, but don't expect a gourmet twist.
The benefits of Trader Joe's Italian packed olive oil
Among the TJ's six bottles featured in the ranking, this imported olive oil is the only container that consists of different extra virgin and refined oils blended together, rather than exclusively extra virgin oil. Such a composition enables the lower price point and establishes the neutral flavor. So rather than viewing the product's blandness as a disappointment, it's helpful to consider the benefits of buying the sole refined olive oil at TJ's.
Additional refinement processes like bleaching and neutralization strip away some of the vegetal, peppery, sweet notes so prized in virgin oil. However, you're also gaining improved stability and consistency. Akin to a container of vegetable oil, you can freely pour this Italian-packed oil into baking applications or already-flavorful marinades. By way of this bottle's enhanced heat resistance, it's the only olive oil robust enough for frying (even tiny, whole fish!) as well as stress-free grilling of vegetables or protein. Plus, our own Food Republic reviewer pointed out that the product comes with a light taste, so you're still gaining a touch of olive oil's delicate nature. Throw in the low price point, and it all adds up to a pantry staple worth keeping around — a handy, utilitarian sidekick to more flavorful olive oil offerings.