It may be a pantry staple, but shopping for olive oil can prove surprisingly tricky. Buying a bottle involves navigating things — like whether cold-pressed olive oil is higher quality than expeller-pressed, in parallel to sifting through various brands and origins — all while considering price and performance. Thankfully, to ease selection, you can always stop by Trader Joe's; the retailer offers a great selection of private-label oils, all sold at a reasonable price. Our own Food Republic team even took to ranking the olive oils at Trader Joe's, showing that even the last-place candidate is still worth buying.

Such a good but not top-notch appraisal goes to Trader Giotto's Imported Olive Oil Packed In Italy, a well-priced blend of Mediterranean-sourced oils for only $9.99 a liter bottle. In the product's description, TJ's is open regarding the oil's relatively flavorless palate — a neutral taste confirmed by our reviewer. They note this isn't the bottle to buy for an impressive tasting dressing, bread dipping, or as a finishing ingredient, hence the last place ranking.

"This has as much olive oil flavor and color as pure soybean oil," noted a Reddit user. Peer into the translucent bottle, and the lighter tone is even visible in the store. Instead, this olive oil shines when cooking, serving to imbue fat without altering the flavor of a dish. So buy a package for high-heat applications like pan-fried green tomatoes or roasted chicken, but don't expect a gourmet twist.