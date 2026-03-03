What Is The Golden Ratio For Making Lattes At Home?

Consistently crafting coffee shop-style lattes at home may be easier than you think if you follow Mekayla Bramlett's advice. The first key is to follow measurements of both ingredients as precisely as possible. "Measure the espresso and milk, not the cup size," Bramlett said. "Aim for a 1:3 to 1:4 espresso-to-milk ratio by volume. For example: 36 [grams] espresso with 120 – 150 [milliliters] milk. Even without a scale, this is roughly a double shot plus milk to just below the rim of a 6 – 8 [ounce] cup."

The second important part is to heat the milk to the right temperature. Bramlett suggested 55-65 degrees Celsius or 130-150 degrees Fahrenheit. At this temperature, she said the milk reaches peak sweetness while maintaining its consistency. No thermometer? No problem! Bramlett said you can tell it's at the right temperature when your pitcher or mug reaches the point at which it's a little too hot to hold onto.

The final, and crucial, element is to create a microfoam. "Microfoam adds viscosity and perceived sweetness without creating separation," Bramlett said. It may sound like a fancy process, but it's actually quick and easy. If you have a French press, you can pour the milk into it and pump it about five to 10 times, being gentle as you do it. Or, you can use a hand frother for two or three seconds. If you don't have any of those tools, simply pour it into a jar, secure the lid, and shake it. Whichever method you use, Bramlett said the milk should turn out glossy and paint-like.