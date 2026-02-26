The 5 Best New Aldi Groceries You Can't Miss In March 2026
Aldi shoppers love its low prices, which it maintains with practices like stocking 90% house brands in a no-frills model that doesn't require a membership to save money. The discount grocery chain has some policies first-timers should know, like requiring you to slip a quarter into the shopping cart as a deposit, and the requirement to bring your own bags. Aldi Finds is another signature feature that stocks some products for a limited time in smaller quantities that aren't replenished once they're gone. Customers look forward to seeing what the new quick-selling Aldi Finds products will be, and there are some grocery selections dropping soon that shouldn't be missed.
The arrival of March heralds the coming of spring, and some of these top picks hitting Aldi shelves feature the bright fruit flavors of lemon and raspberry that make you think of sunny days and warmer weather. Since Easter falls in early April, the chain is stocking rich, chocolatey treats perfect for colorful holiday baskets. You'll also find chicken wings in a variety of flavors that you can enjoy while cheering on your favorite team during the NCAA basketball championships. Finally, look out for a cheesy new meal that combines two standalone favorites into one delicious bite.
Spice up snack time with new chicken wing flavors
Kirkwood brand Nashville Hot Dry Rub Wings will be in stores on March 4, just in time for snacking when the March Madness college basketball tournament begins two weeks later. The 22-ounce bag of frozen, cooked wings costs $8.79, and includes a Nashville hot dry rub packet for its spicy kick. The Kirkwood frozen wings will also be available in sweet and savory Maple Bacon, with both flavors temporarily joining the same Aldi house brand's Buffalo and Honey BBQ.
Fill your Easter baskets with some decadent chocolate eggs
The Moser Roth chocolate bars are one of Aldi's hidden gems customers should look for, and now the brand will be selling Chocolate Truffle Eggs as of March 11, ahead of Easter's April 5 arrival. There are eight eggs for $3.99 in the 3.5-ounce package, all festively decorated across four creamy flavors. They include two berry versions and a sea salt caramel for that mouth-pleasing sweet and salty combo.
Elevate brunch with these dessert-style pancake mixes
Milleville's Carrot Cake Pancake Mix can jazz up your weekend brunch with the warm, spiced flavors of the traditional dessert when it hits shelves on March 18. At just $3.99, the mix even includes a cream cheese-flavored icing packet to mimic the frosting of a classic layered carrot cake. A Raspberries 'N Cream variety will also debut that same day at the same price point.
Enjoy a cheesy mashup with Aldi's newest pizzas
Aldi's Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen brand is releasing a Macaroni & Cheese Pizza on March 25, so shoppers will no longer have to choose between two of their all-time favorites. Cheddar and mozzarella are mixed with traditional elbow macaroni to create a cheesy, creamy crust topper. The $4.49 pie will also be available in a Grilled Cheese variety.
Buy this Lemon Streusel Cake for a sunny spring dessert
Bake Shop's Lemon Streusel Cake will be in stores on March 25 for $4.69, adding visual appeal to its sweet, citrusy flavor with yellow icing generously drizzled over the crumbly topping. The moist cake is perfect for a light spring dessert, or you could even start your day with the bright flavor of a small breakfast slice. It's from the same Aldi Bake Shop brand that makes a 7Up Lemon Lime Cake that incorporates the classic soft drink's flavor.