15 Aldi Hidden Gems That Customers Should Seek Out
Customers who regularly shop at Aldi know that the grocery store carries some of the best deals on staples like produce, dairy, and pantry items. But did you know there's a whole world of hidden gems that you may have never thought to purchase? Beyond popular seasonal items and affordable fruits and veggies, there are items that have a quiet cult following. From gluten-free to snacks to creamy dips to fresh and fruity cocktails, your next favorite Aldi item might be just around the corner.
Loyal Aldi fans have posted their favorite products across Facebook, Reddit, and other websites, and it's easy to understand why they can't stop buying them. Sometimes these products aren't posted in the weekly flyer, so some sleuthing is required to find the best snacks at the best deals. Whether you're an Aldi pro or you're new to the aisles, there is something for everyone to add to their weekly shopping list.
liveGfree Sweet Chili Brown Rice Crisps
Finding snacks that are both tasty and satisfying can be difficult if you're gluten-free. Whether you're avoiding gluten due to an intolerance, illness, or just want to cut it out of your diet, many gluten-free foods can lack the taste or texture of the original item. However, Aldi's liveGfree Sweet Chili Brown Rice Crisps have become an extremely popular snack among the gluten-free population. They taste so good that even those who aren't avoiding gluten are still buying them in bulk. The snack is packed with sweet and spicy flavor, and they have a satisfying crunch that appeals to everyone.
These chips are made with brown rice and seasoned to perfection, and crispy without being overly greasy. Fans of the crisps note that they love the Sweet Chili Rice Crisps even if they don't normally opt for gluten-free items and could eat an entire bag in one sitting. They're so flavorful, it's hard to tell they're gluten-free at all.
Giambellino Peach Bellini
It's easy to fall into a routine of bringing the same bottle of wine to every gathering. Sure, it's cheap and tastes fine, but it's getting old. Consider stopping at Aldi before your next get-together and picking up a bottle of Giambellino Peach Bellini. This sparkling beverage is fruity, light, and refreshing, and it's made with real fruit juice. The flavors of peach and orange blossom are accompanied by light bubbles that will make your next celebration feel a little more luxurious.
Shoppers may not always think of Aldi for their alcohol needs, but they love this refreshing drink. A Reddit user states that they, "Always keep a bottle in the fridge," since discovering the sparkling beverage. You can serve the Peach Bellini chilled as-is, or pour it over ice and add some fresh peach slices to elevate your cocktail. This drink pairs well with charcuterie, light salads, or can be enjoyed all on its own.
Park Street Deli Spinach Artichoke Dip
Dip is one of the most versatile foods. Pair it with crackers, chips, pretzels, fruits or veggies — the list goes on. Park Street Deli Spinach Artichoke Dip is one that you'll buy once and then keep coming back for again and again. Made of sour cream, dill, and real spinach and artichoke bits, this creamy dip is one that shoppers have been loving and buying on repeat. Customers eat this dish with toasted naan (also from Aldi) or an assortment of crackers and bread.
You can serve this dip as-is, or add some more cheese and heat it in the oven for a toasty version that will have your whole family loading up their plate. Some Reddit users have stated that they even use it as a spread on their sandwiches. Aldi shoppers love this dish for its creamy consistency that feels indulgent while still feeling daily light. This is a dish that brings restaurant quality right to your kitchen, so it's no wonder fans are keeping it stocked in their fridges.
Park Street Deli Classic Chicken Salad
Maybe you think your chicken salad recipe is the best there is. But don't shy away from the pre-made section at Aldi. Also from Park Street, the Classic Chicken Salad is fresh and filling, and made only of simple ingredients like chicken and creamy mayonnaise dressing. If you're looking for a fast and satisfying lunch, there are few things quicker. Grab-and-go foods like pre-made chicken salad can make weekdays easier because you won't have to think about lunch.
Park Street also offers flavor variations if you're looking for some variety, such as Creamy Almond and Cajun seasoning. These flavors may rotate depending on the time of year, but you can stay up to date on weekly offerings via Aldi's website. Customers enjoy this chicken salad in sandwiches, with crackers or on top of greens for a fresh and protein-filled salad. You may find, as many customers have, that it tastes homemade and just as good (if not better) than the recipe you've been making at home.
Oh Snap! Dilly Bites
If you're a pickle lover, you're probably no stranger to the Oh Snap! brand. Its bagged pickle snacks have been hugely popular since they hit the shelves, and now Aldi has another snack for you to try. Oh Snap! now has Dilly Bites, still in the same convenient bag you know and love. These pickles are already chopped into bite-sized pieces and are crunchy, briney, and full of flavor. There's no mess or clumsy jars to mess with, and the Oh Snap! brand also never uses yellow dyes.
Dilly Bites are a great low-calorie snack option that is both satisfying and packed with flavor. Whether you need a boost in your lunchbox, on a road trip, or just looking for something tangy and crunchy, customers have shown that Dilly Bites are one of the best snacks you can find. There is also a sweet and hot version if you're looking to spice up your snack game.
Kitchen utensils
While not as frequently discussed, Aldi sells a variety of high-quality kitchen utensils. Aldi's Crofton line is made with stainless steel, and the store carries utensils such as tongs, ladles, strainers, and knife sets. The items are surprisingly durable, simply designed, and built to last, as many customers can attest. Many home and restaurant cooks alike suggest cooking with stainless steel, and the Crofton brand name has become synonymous with lasting, high-quality kitchen utensils.
Longtime Aldi customers have shared their success with these tools on Reddit. One user even commented that they are still using a knife set they bought in 2006 that is still in great condition. Though the prices are affordable, these products perform as well as high-end brands and tend to last years, making them well worth the purchase. While these products are definitely a hidden gem in Aldi's aisles, they are certainly worth checking out for home cooks looking to refresh their tools.
Brekki Ready-to-eat Oats
Overnight oats have gone from an internet trend to a daily staple in many households, using yogurt, fruit, and chia seeds to amp up their breakfast. Many people even take pride in their homemade overnight oats recipes. But if you want that creamy overnight oats taste without any of the prep or mess it takes to make them, consider trying Brekki Ready-to-eat Oats. This product delivers essentially the same experience as overnight oats, but all you have to do is take them out of the fridge, peel back the lid, and enjoy.
Brekki's Ready-to-eat Oats are creamy, sweet, and use all-natural ingredients like fruit, yogurt, seeds, and whole grains. They're available in flavors like Dark Chocolate, Vanilla Cinnamon, and Blueberry, and have a thick and creamy texture. They're an easy, plant-based, and dairy-free breakfast that's ready to go when you are, making this find a no-brainer for breakfast lovers.
Simply Nature Broccoli Bites
It can be a challenge to find meals that are easy to prepare while also allowing you to increase your family's veggie intake. Simply Nature Broccoli Bites aren't just great for sneaking in another serving of vegetables to your kids; adults also love the convenience and taste. The nuggets are made with real broccoli and are free of artificial dyes. They're also gluten-free and free of GMOs so even those with certain intolerances or Celiac disease can enjoy them.
The nutritional benefits are the main draw of this snack, but reviewers find that they genuinely enjoy the taste, as well. Broccoli Bites are made with natural ingredients, so health-conscious customers feel good purchasing them. If you or the kids are prone to overdoing it with chips or other foods that aren't as nutritionally dense, these are a great substitute that will leave you feeling satiated after a meal or snack time.
Friendly Farms Non-Dairy Coconut Whipped Topping
More and more people are eliminating dairy from their diets, seeking alternatives due to an allergy or intolerance, or simply making a conscious dietary choice. Aldi customers are thrilled with Friendly Farms Non-Dairy Coconut Whipped Topping due to its creamy texture and sweet taste. This topping tastes just like whipped cream, with a slight tropical boost. This whipped cream is perfect for fruit and hot chocolate, with some customers even claiming they add it to their morning coffee.
Customers rave that it's a "10/10," because it's still creamy without being thin or grainy. There are tons of creative ways to up your desserts using coconut whipped cream, and this is a perfect vegan substitute for whipped cream that tastes so close to the real thing that you won't even miss it. Tasty dairy-free desserts can be hard to find, but Aldi has options stocked up.
Specially Selected Caramel Apple Blossoms
While some dread the end of summer, for many people, fall is the mark of the return of many of their favorite seasonal treats. Specially Selected Caramel Apple Blossoms are small yet delectable treats made with puff pastry dough and a sweet, gooey apple filling that are perfect for the autumnal season and beyond. They are buttery and comforting and can be found right in the freezer aisle of your local Aldi.
Simply put these treats in the oven or air fryer and they bake into a crispy and flaky mini pie that has been credited to rival the taste of homemade apple pie. Reviewers of Specially Selected products love to serve these delicacies with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream to make it feel like you're getting a restaurant dessert experience at home. They're quick to make and affordable, and are perfect for hosting or enjoying with your family.
Specially Selected Cinnamon Sugar Butter
Another hit from the Specially Selected brand is its Cinnamon Sugar Butter. The brand offers other flavored butters such as Garlic Parmesan, but the sweet option seems to be the overwhelming favorite. This sweet, spiced butter transforms whatever it touches, from breakfasts like waffles and toast to dinners, adding a touch of sweetness to sweet potatoes or Brussels sprouts. You can infuse your own butter at home with things like herbs, coffee, and even liquor, but if you want to skip the steps of doing it yourself, there are some tasty alternatives at Aldi.
The sweetness combined with the spice of the cinnamon adds the perfect blend of flavors to pastries, cookies, or muffins. This product is simple and straightforward, clearly a strategy that works for many foods found at Aldi. The variety of flavors offered also means you could use a different flavor for each course of your meal.
Moser Roth Chocolate Bars
While it's difficult to say any brand of chocolate is strictly unenjoyable, Moser Roth chocolate bars have become one of Aldi's best-kept secrets. These rich chocolate bars range from milk to 85% dark and are made with premium cocoa. The plethora of flavors and varieties are sold at a fraction of the cost of high-end chocolates, yet they offer the same high-end taste, providing a balanced flavor without bitterness.
Fans have described Moser Roth as "superior to most chocolate they've ever had," allowing it to rival brands like Lindt and Hershey. Aldi often carries seasonal flavors of the chocolate, as well, such as sea salt caramel, raspberry, and orange mousse. These flavor variations, especially seasonal flavors, keep Moser Roth chocolate flying off the shelves and regularly selling out quickly. This brand is proof that you don't need the gourmet price tag to have a gourmet treat.
Emporium Selection Goat Cheese
Making the perfect cheeseboard has become an art form for many home entertainers. Balancing cheeses, crackers, and fruits, and getting the right mix of flavors can be tricky, but rewarding if pulled off correctly. Aldi's Emporium Selection Goat Cheese could be a wonderful and interesting addition to your next charcuterie endeavor. The creamy, tangy cheese is available in flavor options such as original, honey, blueberry vanilla, and herb garlic. Goat cheese, while not lactose free, is also easier to digest than many other cheeses, which is an additional perk of this option.
A Reddit fan called it "The best goat cheese ever," remarking on both its affordability and amazing taste. These goat cheeses can elevate a night with friends or a weeknight cheese plate without paying a gourmet price. The sweeter blueberry honey flavor is particularly popular, but all of the options pair well with lots of different cheeseboard accessories. Spread this goat cheese on crackers or crumble it on a salad to add creaminess and richness to a variety of meals.
Peanut Butter Cups
You may think you've found the best there is in brands like Reese's, but Aldi Peanut Butter Cups are marked as dangerously delicious by a great many Aldi shoppers. These milk chocolate cups are filled with a sweet and salty peanut butter filling that many customers can't keep in the house, fearing they'll eat the whole bag at once. You can share these with friends to get them on board with a brand switch, or, more likely, you'll want to keep them all for yourself.
Chronic purchasers of Aldi Peanut Butter Cups praise their perfect chocolate-to-peanut-butter ratio. The filling is smooth and creamy, and lacks the graininess that other peanut butter cups have. One Influenster user commented that you "cannot just eat one or two." This sentiment is shared by many others, calling the peanut butter cups addictive and impossible to put down. These cups are also Fair Trade Certified, so you can feel good about a little indulgence in your day.
Pop & Bottle Cold Brew Oat Milk Latte
If you need your daily Starbucks to get through the day but are searching for a healthier, more price-effective option, Pop & Bottle Oat Milk Lattes are worth exploring. These beverages come in an assortment of flavors such as matcha, vanilla, caramel, and mocha and are ready to drink straight out of the fridge. These drinks blend coffee with creamy oat milk, but here's the kicker: They don't contain any refined sugar and are also enriched with added collagen. This gives your morning coffee a boost for your hair, skin, and nails.
These drinks being dairy-free is also a huge selling point for many coffee drinkers. Many dairy-free alternatives are watery or compromise flavor, but Aldi shoppers have left positive reviews and some have made the switch completely from sugary coffee drinks to Pop & Bottle alternatives. At around $3 per can, these are also a reasonable price swap for big-brand coffee beverages. If you're looking to balance out your lifestyle starting first thing in the morning, these drinks could be a great start.