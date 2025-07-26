The 5 Best Cereal Box Prizes From The '80s That Made Breakfast Fun

Okay, 'fess up. Were you the kid who patiently poured cereal into a bowl every morning, hoping that today would be the day the toy promised on the front of the box would finally flow out on top of a wave of sugary flakes? Or did you grab the box from the grocery bags your mother just brought home, stick your arm all the way into it, and swish it around until you felt the edge of plastic wrapping that protected your prize from the cereal (or the other way around)? Either way, few things were more exciting when you were a kid than finally getting the premium inside. If you grew up in the 1980s, some of the things that made it especially fun were wall crawlers, mini license plates, and collectibles.

Many of the toys — as well as the cereals themselves — reflected the pop culture of the time. Companies started licensing popular toy, television, and movie franchises. Snap, Crackle, and Pop were joined in the pantheon of lovable cereal mascots by the likes of Strawberry Shortcake, C-3PO, E.T., Pac-Man, the Ghostbusters, and Mr. T, who all had cereals named after them. And many of the most popular prizes tapped into trending toys of the time. By 1980, fast food chains had started selling kids' meals with toys, but knowing your morning meal might come with a special surprise helped start the day on a high note.