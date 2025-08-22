You Know You're From The '80s If You Had These Things In Your Kitchen
When glancing through old photos, it's easy to spot a child of the 1980s. From the big hair and shoulder pads to the acid-washed denim and Converse sneakers, the telltale styles of that decade are readily apparent. Beyond the distinctive fashions of that era, when Michael Jackson and Madonna reigned on the pop charts, you can also tell someone was a product of the '80s if they had certain items in their kitchen.
Looking back, some of the common kitchen fixtures of the '80s were classic — while others might have been somewhat questionable. Some 1980s kitchen design trends are coming back around, even as the more outlandish ones are likely lost to time (and that's okay by us). Certain food items were also characteristic of that time period, including some canned foods we may never see again and discontinued frozen entrees we'll probably never taste again. And there were specific kitchen appliances and gadgets that were 100% '80s-era. If you ever had any of these things in your kitchen, congratulations — you're definitely from the '80s!
That big, boxy microwave
Though invented in the 1940s, microwave ovens didn't start really showing up in households until the 1970s. By the mid-'80s, about one in four U.S. homes had one — big, boxy things that looked something like the severed head of a robot.
Tile, tile everywhere
Whatever else it had, your '80s kitchen likely featured a lot of small ceramic tiles. From the countertop to the backsplash, there was literally tile everywhere — even on range hoods.
Checkers, anyone?
If your kitchen floor looked like it was ready for a chess match, you're definitely from the '80s, as checkerboard floors were all the rage.
The SaladShooter
Who can forget that little gadget known as the SaladShooter? The late '80s saw the debut of this handy device, which was a handheld electric slicer and shredder purported to make it easier than ever to chop and shred up veggies and other toppings for salad.
Honey oak above and below
Honey oak cabinets reigned supreme in many '80s kitchens, looking, in retrospect, a bit like those swinging saloon doors from the Old West.
Linoleum as far as the eye can see
No 1980s kitchen was complete without either linoleum or vinyl flooring, and there were a few certain patterns that seemed to be in every house. Considering many homes still had carpet in their kitchens, though — a carryover from the 1970s — we suppose these floors weren't all that bad.
A big collection of cereal boxes
Though breakfast cereal was nothing new — it was invented in 1863 — it reached new heights in the 1980s, with a variety of flavors and a pantheon of cartoon mascots that made getting up in the morning a bit more exciting. This decade saw the emergence of mainstay varieties like Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and a host of pop culture characters were immortalized on cereal boxes throughout the '80s, like Strawberry Shortcake, Rainbow Brite, the Cabbage Patch Kids, and even Mr. T.
Fluorescent lighting
Remember those drop ceilings that were so prevalent in the '80s? Fluorescent lighting covered with plastic panels illuminated our meals in those days, somewhat reminiscent of the ceiling in a classroom or hospital.
Collectible cups
Various fast food restaurants offered novelty drinking glasses as collectibles during the 1980s, featuring popular cartoon characters like the Smurfs and the Flintstones. Movies like "Star Wars" and "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" were also immortalized on promotional cups, and many an '80s household had these glasses in their kitchen cupboards.
Wallpaper, abbreviated
Wallpaper borders became a prevalent interior design feature in the '80s — narrow strips of wallpaper installed at the top of the wall near the ceiling. The concept was similar to what it would look like if your wallpaper came with a matching scarf.