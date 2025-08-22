You Know You're From The '80s If You Had These Things In Your Kitchen

When glancing through old photos, it's easy to spot a child of the 1980s. From the big hair and shoulder pads to the acid-washed denim and Converse sneakers, the telltale styles of that decade are readily apparent. Beyond the distinctive fashions of that era, when Michael Jackson and Madonna reigned on the pop charts, you can also tell someone was a product of the '80s if they had certain items in their kitchen.

Looking back, some of the common kitchen fixtures of the '80s were classic — while others might have been somewhat questionable. Some 1980s kitchen design trends are coming back around, even as the more outlandish ones are likely lost to time (and that's okay by us). Certain food items were also characteristic of that time period, including some canned foods we may never see again and discontinued frozen entrees we'll probably never taste again. And there were specific kitchen appliances and gadgets that were 100% '80s-era. If you ever had any of these things in your kitchen, congratulations — you're definitely from the '80s!