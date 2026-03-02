Peanut Butter Vs Avocado Toast: Which Has More Protein?

While, sure, you might want to avoid ordering avocado toast at a restaurant because you'll pay through the nose for something that's so easy to make at home, toast makes a great breakfast — especially when you're in a hurry. From cinnamon-dusted slices to Welsh rarebit, there are tons of options out there.

However, if you're looking for something satiating, you'll want to add protein to your meal. You might think that avocado, a fiber-rich food, would have an equal amount of the macronutrient. Unfortunately, if you want to pack in muscle-building amino acids, you're better off turning to something like peanut butter. Peanuts are a legume, and legumes (think beans and pulses) are notoriously high in plant-based protein. Of course, that doesn't mean you can't take avocado toast and turn it into a breakfast (or lunch!) that's rife with nutrients. You just need to add a few things to your plate.