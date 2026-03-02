Peanut Butter Vs Avocado Toast: Which Has More Protein?
While, sure, you might want to avoid ordering avocado toast at a restaurant because you'll pay through the nose for something that's so easy to make at home, toast makes a great breakfast — especially when you're in a hurry. From cinnamon-dusted slices to Welsh rarebit, there are tons of options out there.
However, if you're looking for something satiating, you'll want to add protein to your meal. You might think that avocado, a fiber-rich food, would have an equal amount of the macronutrient. Unfortunately, if you want to pack in muscle-building amino acids, you're better off turning to something like peanut butter. Peanuts are a legume, and legumes (think beans and pulses) are notoriously high in plant-based protein. Of course, that doesn't mean you can't take avocado toast and turn it into a breakfast (or lunch!) that's rife with nutrients. You just need to add a few things to your plate.
Avocado toast has less protein but is customizable
Let's get down to the nitty-gritty details. Roughly 3.5 ounces of avocado, which is a little over half a medium-sized fruit, will net you less than 2 grams of protein. If you eat the whole thing, you may get about 2.5 grams total. Fortunately, avocado toast is one of the easiest things to doctor up. For example, Jake Cohen adds creamy ricotta to his avocado toast — and one serving of that gives you an additional 5 grams of protein.
Of course, you can go for the classic: adding an egg or two to your toast. A single medium-sized egg adds 6.4 grams of protein, so if you double it up, you'll get almost 13 grams extra. Then again, you can take a leaf out of Britain's book and toss on some canned fish for a briny boost. One serving will net you an additional 12 grams of protein. Want to keep it all plant-based? Smear on two tablespoons of hummus, and you'll add 2 grams of protein (and 2 grams of fiber to boot). Talk about a satiating breakfast.
Peanut butter toast is full of protein
If you want just basic toast without any extra frills, then stick with peanut butter. A paltry two tablespoons will give your breakfast 7 grams of protein. While it's perfectly delicious on its own, you can jazz it up with a little effort. Fruit is peanut butter's natural pair, so throw your favorite on — berries, sliced apples, banana, even figs would all be delicious — though keep in mind these won't add much to the final count.
Want to give your toast an even bigger nutritional punch? You absolutely can. Many cheeses taste delicious with peanut butter and have a sizable amount of the macronutrient. For example, salty, sharp cheddar complements the sweet creaminess of peanut butter, and it also adds 6 grams of protein per serving. Even an ounce (which is a serving size) of soft Brie will give you 4 more grams.
You can go savory in other ways, too. Bacon and peanut butter blend together well, and you'll get 4 more grams of fuel per serving.
Looking for the ultimate protein boost? The answer is simple. Add a single serving of plain Greek yogurt — you'll add another 17 grams. Plus, the dairy's creaminess can lighten the peanut butter beautifully.