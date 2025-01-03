One Fishy Addition Gives Avocado Toast A Briny Boost Of Flavor

When it comes to avocado toast, the creamier and more creative, the better. This simple and speedy breakfast or brunch food is well-known — and for good reason. To truly make an avocado toast that makes a statement, the secret might come down to one key ingredient: canned fish. Whether Salvador Dalí's surreal avocado toast has tempted you to look into a new recipe or the creaminess of ricotta avocado toast has led you down a rabbit hole of experiments, it is a good time to get crafty with how you put together your avocado toast — from using chef-approved bread for your toast to picking the best toppings (in this case, canned fish).

Canned fish is nutrient-rich and comes with a briny taste that will leave you wanting more than two, three, or maybe even four slices of this easy-to-make toast. Adding canned fish to your toast not only offers a protein boost but also takes no time to whip up. Whether in the form of tuna, sardines, mackerel, or anchovies, canned fish are pre-cooked, which cuts down on preparation time. As with most tinned goods, they also have a long shelf life, so if you have a few cans sitting in the back of your pantry, now's the time to experiment. On top of that, some canned fish also come with added ingredients such as capers, tomatoes, or herbs, which adds to the "mmmm" factor and will likely enrich your avocado toast.