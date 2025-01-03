One Fishy Addition Gives Avocado Toast A Briny Boost Of Flavor
When it comes to avocado toast, the creamier and more creative, the better. This simple and speedy breakfast or brunch food is well-known — and for good reason. To truly make an avocado toast that makes a statement, the secret might come down to one key ingredient: canned fish. Whether Salvador Dalí's surreal avocado toast has tempted you to look into a new recipe or the creaminess of ricotta avocado toast has led you down a rabbit hole of experiments, it is a good time to get crafty with how you put together your avocado toast — from using chef-approved bread for your toast to picking the best toppings (in this case, canned fish).
Canned fish is nutrient-rich and comes with a briny taste that will leave you wanting more than two, three, or maybe even four slices of this easy-to-make toast. Adding canned fish to your toast not only offers a protein boost but also takes no time to whip up. Whether in the form of tuna, sardines, mackerel, or anchovies, canned fish are pre-cooked, which cuts down on preparation time. As with most tinned goods, they also have a long shelf life, so if you have a few cans sitting in the back of your pantry, now's the time to experiment. On top of that, some canned fish also come with added ingredients such as capers, tomatoes, or herbs, which adds to the "mmmm" factor and will likely enrich your avocado toast.
Canned fish ideas to improve your avocado toast
Ideally, using fish packed in olive oil is the best way to go for maximum taste. Remember to drain the oil before preparing for the best results. Adding canned tuna to your avo toast is a simple way to level up the flavor. Creating an avocado-based tuna salad complete with lemon zest, red onion, minced celery, black pepper, salt, and cilantro or parsley is a great way to enjoy a new take on a classic.
Sardines are another canned fish that can bring your avocado toast to life. This saltier alternative is great for making a more satisfying breakfast or brunch toast. If you're new to cooking with sardines, there are certainly some things worth knowing about the fish. Most of all, remember that sardines and tomatoes are a perfect and age-old match made in heaven. Don't shy away from cracking out some canned or fresh tomatoes for a boost — or finding sardines that come marinated in tomato sauce.
Smoked mackerel is another canned fish option that is worth keeping on your radar. Avocado toast is all about the buttery richness of the fruit, so oily mackerel is a complementary choice. Mackerel pairs well with zesty flavors like lime and lemon while spring onions add bite and crunch to your dish. Drizzle your toast with some infused olive oil and capers to take a simple avocado toast recipe to tasty Mediterranean levels.