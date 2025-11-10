The Case For Avoiding This Trendy Breakfast Item At Restaurants

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's nothing wrong with hopping on a trend when it's worth the hype. From plant-based alternatives to cooking everything in the air fryer, there's a reason food trends — like borderless cuisine – get the attention they do. But not every viral dish deserves its pedestal, especially when its price far outweighs the payoff. Case in point: the millennial icon of the 2010s, avocado toast.

Still found on brunch menus around the world, avocado toast has become a staple of café culture ... but if you ask us, it might be time to retire it. Thanks to its lasting popularity (and the high labor and transportation costs of avocados imported from Mexico or California), avocado prices have skyrocketed. In just the past year alone, large Hass avocados have jumped more than 75% in cost. However, that doesn't justify the fact that coffee shops and breakfast joints are charging $10 to $20 for a slice of bread topped with sliced or smashed avocado (or god forbid, a pre-made guacamole-like avocado spread). Sure, part of that covers service and labor, but when you can make the same dish at home for $5 or less, it's hard to rationalize — especially when you consider that avocado is best when enjoyed immediately, and you can probably make a tastier, fresher version at home yourself.

And nutritionally, avocado toast doesn't deliver much bang for your buck. While avocados are rich in monounsaturated fats, the meal doesn't provide much protein (only 4 to 5 grams per serving). That means you'll be leaving brunch $20 down and still hungry. Of course, you can add eggs on top for extra protein, but at that point, why not just order an omelet or scramble instead?