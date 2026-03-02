The McDonald's Quarter Pounder Competitor Menu Item That Flopped

The quarter-pound burger has long been the gold standard in weight for beef patties. It's one of the simplest ways to divide a pound of ground beef: in half, and then in half again. The result is satiating burgers that aren't too big, nor too small. McDonald's recognized this in the 1970s, when a franchisee created and coined the Quarter Pounder, and before long, his invention spread like wildfire (there's a reason the Quarter Pounder with Cheese took the No. 2 spot in Food Republic's burger ranking).

However, something peculiar happened during the next decade, when fast food giant A&W attempted to take on the QP. The American burger chain, beloved by Canadians, rolled out a one-third-pound hamburger stateside, only for it to flop. But why?

On paper, the third-pounder had everything going for it. It featured a bigger patty than the QP, it was the same price (so Americans would be getting more meat for their dollar), and A&W was marketing the heck out of it. But its sales remained much lower than executives were expecting, particularly for such a great deal. So, to get to the bottom of it, A&W ran some focus groups. The results were astounding. Because the number three is lower than the number four, Americans thought the third-pounder was smaller. Never mind that, in fractions, a third is actually larger than a fourth. They turned up their noses at the idea of paying the same for less.