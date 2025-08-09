The Beefy, Cheesy Casserole Named After A Famous Western Movie Star

When little Cara Connery sent out letters to over 1,000 celebrities in the 1970s, asking for recipes for a cookbook fundraiser she was organizing, she received quite a few responses — including one for a casserole from Hollywood's original cowboy: John Wayne. The Duke's recipe has been passed down through the decades, and while it might not be as fancy as an upscale tuna casserole, it still stands the test of time as one of the tastiest — and most distinctive. For a little insight into what makes the John Wayne casserole so special, Food Republic consulted chef John Politte, owner and executive chef of It's Only Food (which also has a YouTube channel).

Politte highlighted three elements that make this particular casserole a standout, especially among other beef casseroles. "It typically features distinct layers, including a base of ground beef, followed by ingredients like beans, tomatoes, and sometimes corn or olives, creating a hearty and varied texture," he said, explaining that it contains a unique spice blend — "a combination of taco seasoning or chili powder" — which lends the dish a piquancy that is uncharacteristic of most casseroles. The casserole's final key element is a "unique and flaky" crescent roll crust that "contrasts with the savory filling beneath."