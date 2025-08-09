The Beefy, Cheesy Casserole Named After A Famous Western Movie Star
When little Cara Connery sent out letters to over 1,000 celebrities in the 1970s, asking for recipes for a cookbook fundraiser she was organizing, she received quite a few responses — including one for a casserole from Hollywood's original cowboy: John Wayne. The Duke's recipe has been passed down through the decades, and while it might not be as fancy as an upscale tuna casserole, it still stands the test of time as one of the tastiest — and most distinctive. For a little insight into what makes the John Wayne casserole so special, Food Republic consulted chef John Politte, owner and executive chef of It's Only Food (which also has a YouTube channel).
Politte highlighted three elements that make this particular casserole a standout, especially among other beef casseroles. "It typically features distinct layers, including a base of ground beef, followed by ingredients like beans, tomatoes, and sometimes corn or olives, creating a hearty and varied texture," he said, explaining that it contains a unique spice blend — "a combination of taco seasoning or chili powder" — which lends the dish a piquancy that is uncharacteristic of most casseroles. The casserole's final key element is a "unique and flaky" crescent roll crust that "contrasts with the savory filling beneath."
The John Wayne casserole is endlessly customizable
Like all casseroles, the John Wayne version has seen some tweaks over the years (the tater tot casserole after all, can be made upscale, and you can give tuna casserole a crunch with potato chips), though it still retains its comfort-food roots. "Popular changes include using ground turkey or chicken instead of beef," John Politte explained. "In the Southwest, recipes often add black beans, corn, and spicy peppers for extra flavor." Chopped or diced jalapeños or habaneros would certainly kick up the flavor and spice.
For those looking to customize the casserole, Politte highlighted a few popular modifications. He explained that some cooks simply incorporate more sauteed veggies, rather than making substitutions. He also recommended trying different cheeses in place of the standard cheddar, and suggested that non-meat eaters could easily swap the beef for a mix of quinoa and mushrooms.
Contemporary home cooks might also not have the time to babysit a hot oven. In that case, you can adapt the recipe for a slow cooker, substituting the biscuit crust with frozen diced potatoes or even tater tots to make the casserole gluten-free. All of these adaptations, Politte enthused, "keep the casserole's essence while reflecting modern food trends."