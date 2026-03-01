Add This Frozen Biscuit To Your Cart If You Like A Crispy, Golden Brown Finish

There's a time and a place for everything, truly. Sometimes, we want nothing more than to hunker down and lovingly craft a meal from scratch — perhaps by using some cutting-edge new food tech, like a smart AI oven or a precision sous vide (c'mon ... there's nothing wrong with treating the kitchen like a high-tech lab, on occasion!). Other times, all we want is simple, nostalgic, and — perhaps most importantly — easy comfort.

Enter: flaky, buttery carbs. More specifically, the kind you just have to heat up to enjoy. After being struck by a craving for exactly that (and a curiosity about which freezer-aisle staple reigns supreme), Food Republic tasted and ranked frozen biscuit brands, and we found that Pillsbury Grands! Southern Style Biscuits are the absolute best of the bunch: crispy, golden brown, and a solid value at roughly $5 to $7 for a dozen, depending on your location.

These bad boys are big, which is important; that gives you plenty of surface area to really sink your teeth into. Our tester also found them to taste — and bear with us now — perfectly basic. We know, we know — that sounds like a negative thing, right? Luckily, by "basic" we don't mean bland or uninspired; we're saying they're actually like the Platonic ideal of a buttermilk biscuit, which is characterized by its savory balance, cultured tang, and pillowy texture. Where other lower-ranking options lacked salt or felt too crumbly, these are remarkable because of their balanced profile — fans often cite how their homemade taste can be enjoyed on their own or transformed into plenty of different dishes.