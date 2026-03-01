Add This Frozen Biscuit To Your Cart If You Like A Crispy, Golden Brown Finish
There's a time and a place for everything, truly. Sometimes, we want nothing more than to hunker down and lovingly craft a meal from scratch — perhaps by using some cutting-edge new food tech, like a smart AI oven or a precision sous vide (c'mon ... there's nothing wrong with treating the kitchen like a high-tech lab, on occasion!). Other times, all we want is simple, nostalgic, and — perhaps most importantly — easy comfort.
Enter: flaky, buttery carbs. More specifically, the kind you just have to heat up to enjoy. After being struck by a craving for exactly that (and a curiosity about which freezer-aisle staple reigns supreme), Food Republic tasted and ranked frozen biscuit brands, and we found that Pillsbury Grands! Southern Style Biscuits are the absolute best of the bunch: crispy, golden brown, and a solid value at roughly $5 to $7 for a dozen, depending on your location.
These bad boys are big, which is important; that gives you plenty of surface area to really sink your teeth into. Our tester also found them to taste — and bear with us now — perfectly basic. We know, we know — that sounds like a negative thing, right? Luckily, by "basic" we don't mean bland or uninspired; we're saying they're actually like the Platonic ideal of a buttermilk biscuit, which is characterized by its savory balance, cultured tang, and pillowy texture. Where other lower-ranking options lacked salt or felt too crumbly, these are remarkable because of their balanced profile — fans often cite how their homemade taste can be enjoyed on their own or transformed into plenty of different dishes.
The best biscuits can be enjoyed in a variety of ways
If you're looking for ways to enjoy your haul of our top-rated biscuits, never fear — they're basically like the perfect neutral (yet tasty) canvas for experimentation. For instance, if you're someone who likes to keep things simple but elevated, a drizzle of hot honey, a smear of ruby red jam, or even a sprinkle of your favorite seasoning mix, like everything bagel or za'atar, allows the biscuit's buttery profile to still shine but gives it a bit of personality too.
Because these things have a pretty generous surface area, that means they're worthy candidates for your next breakfast sandwich. The buttermilk tang pairs delightfully with a jammy yolk or some maple-glazed sausage, and their tender flakiness contrasts with crispy, pan-fried prosciutto like an absolute dream.
Don't stop at savory options, either — butter and sugar are a classic pairing, after all. Why not try pouring the sweet breakfast topping Alabamians love, chocolate gravy, over your biscuits for a decadent morning (or afternoon ... or evening) treat? Alternatively, grab a handful of berries and top with a dollop of whipped cream for a quick and easy take on a classic shortcake. There are no rules here — just limitless potential, so feel free to venture into the freezer aisle and get creative.