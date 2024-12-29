The Ultra-Sweet Topping Alabamians Pour Over Breakfast

Many states have signature foods that may seem unusual to outsiders. Utahns are nuts about a simple sauce that's a mixture of ketchup and mayonnaise, while folks in Vermont favor a treat called "sugar on snow" that's made by pouring hot syrup right onto fresh snowfall. When it comes to the breakfast dish biscuits and gravy, people in Alabama revere topping it with chocolate gravy, a unique sauce that is sweet rather than savory.

Biscuits and gravy on its own is quintessentially Southern, potentially originating in the southern Appalachian region, and folks have fierce loyalty to their family recipes. Chocolate gravy's origins have also been traced to the Appalachian and Ozark mountain areas, and it is especially beloved by people in the northern part of Alabama. Alabamians say it's just as real a gravy as any other, with its foundational ingredients being a fat source, flour, and milk. That's where the similarities end, though — chocolate gravy's other components include cocoa powder, vanilla, and a heaping dose of sugar.

The bready component remains the same — buttermilk biscuits, drop biscuits, or any other type one would normally pair with the savory version of the sauce. Southerners also sometimes pour it over other breakfast staples, like waffles, French toast, pancakes, or toast with butter, and some extend its use to drizzling over treats like ice cream and pound cake.