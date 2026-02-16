7 Frozen Biscuits Ranked Worst To Best
Biscuits are a Southern classic and a welcome addition to just about any meal. They also happen to be one of the easier types of quick bread to make — some recipes only call for two ingredients. Simple as they may be, though, sometimes you need an even swifter path to biscuity bliss. That's where frozen biscuits come in handy — aside from being fast, the only prep required is preheating your oven, making light work of your next biscuit craving. But as you might imagine, not all frozen biscuits are created equal, and making the right selection is vital if you truly want to scratch the itch for those homemade flavors and textures.
Lucky for you, I tried and ranked several popular frozen biscuits so you don't have to work your way through the duds to hone in on the good ones. I based my ranking on texture, flavor, price, and mass appeal. With all the selection in the frozen aisle, there's a lot to take in, but I've got your back. Let's see which frozen biscuits boast the taste and textures we know and love, and which ones simply fell flat.
7. Cappello's Cheddar Biscuits
I had high hopes for Cappello's Cheddar Biscuits, but sadly, they didn't live up to my expectations. I mean, one look at the picture on the bag is enough to crave a bite. However, once I actually got a taste, there was no doubt these beautifully-packaged biscuits would have to come in last place. Did they taste good? Yes, but the texture was a massive letdown. If you're gluten-free, I can see the appeal — they're made with almond flour — but everyone else will be better served by picking another frozen biscuit.
Cappello's Cheddar Biscuits developed a nice crispy exterior after baking. The centers also fluffed up well, initially producing a light, pillowy mouthfeel. Sadly, though, that was short-lived. After a few chews, the texture became grainy and chalky. It's a shame, too, because they had lots of premium flavor by way of real butter, aged cheddar, and chives. But even though the taste was on point, I just couldn't get past the chalkiness, though.
Another issue is that a bag of six costs $9.99, which means they're in a tie as the priciest frozen biscuits I sampled for this ranking. Ugh. Nice try, Cappello's, but you didn't win me over. I'd rather make cheddar biscuits myself or — spoiler alert! — opt for the ones that earned a higher spot in my ranking.
6. Kroger Frozen Biscuits
Kroger Frozen Biscuits are priced just right — $5.99 for 20 — but even that enticing price tag couldn't save them from second-to-last place in my ranking. They aren't bad, per se, but compared to every other biscuit coming up, they couldn't compete in the flavor department.
After baking one, I was pleased with the color of the biscuit as a whole. The exterior crusted up nicely and achieved the appealing brown color needed to draw me in. After a couple of bites, I must admit, I enjoyed the texture as well. The centers were soft like pillows, and the biscuits held together pretty well thanks to the crunchier shell. Even so, as I was eating them, all I could think was: "Man, these sure could use some salt." The texture was there, but the flavor was sadly lacking. They were also on the smaller side, so I didn't get nearly as many mouthfuls as I would have liked. That also speaks to the price and quantity argument as well. Just saying.
As noted, Kroger Frozen Biscuits aren't awful, but you can do better. They make for a decent budget pick, but there are other options that also light on your wallet but heavier on flavor.
5. Magnolia Table Jo's Buttermilk Biscuits
Next up is Magnolia Table Jo's Buttermilk Biscuits, and while they were pretty tasty, they're gonna cost ya — $9.99 for six biscuits, to be exact. As a result, they were downgraded a couple of spots in my ranking. I mean, for more than a dollar apiece, I'd rather place a to-go order for scratch-made biscuits from a restaurant, but maybe that's just me.
Price aside, Magnolia Table Jo's Buttermilk Biscuits were much yummier than the picks that ranked lower on my list. They had a better texture as well. From the crispy exterior to the deliciously soft centers, they hit the biscuit mark right on the head. I also detected some homemade buttermilk biscuit flavor (makes sense given the name), leading me to believe they were a high-quality product. Even so, they would have seriously benefitted from some extra salt and butter. Interestingly enough, though, the packaging recommends brushing them with butter and sprinkling salt over the top before serving, so yeah — don't skip that step. Still, straight-up, they are better than decent.
Regrettably, Magnolia Table's biscuits were also on the smaller side. I don't know about you, but the bigger and fluffier the better for me, so overall, fifth place feels appropriate. I wouldn't avoid them at all costs, but I wouldn't go out of my way to find them, either.
4. Mary B's Buttermilk Biscuits
Coming in right in the middle of my ranking is Mary B's Buttermilk Biscuits. You can snag a bag of 20 for $5.49, which is a fantastic deal compared to some of the products we've discussed thus far.
Mary B's Buttermilk Biscuits baked up well — crisp on the outside and fluffy on the inside, just as a good biscuit should be. So, texturally, no complaints. The flavor, on the other hand, was fairly bland. As far as being a blank canvas ready for any kind of topping or seasoning, they're fantastic, but as-is, I needed more flavor. C'mon Mary B — give 'em some salt and butter for crying out loud. The packaging proclaims the recipe is new and improved, but has the same great taste, and you know what? I think calling the flavor great is a bit of a stretch. Slather them with some excellent store-bought butter and salt, though, and I could be convinced. For my money, these were the best budget pick on the list, but if you want the best taste and texture, you'll want to make your way into the top three.
3. Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits
Coming in at No. 3, it's none other than Red Lobster's frozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits. If you already consider yourself a lover of the restaurant's iconic biscuits — it only took one visit to make me a lifelong fan — their high ranking probably comes as no surprise.
Before we get too far, you should know that Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits came with seasoning packets to mix with butter, and there's no denying this gave them a huge advantage in the flavor department. I don't care, though — they are drool-worthy at worst. Yup, I said it. I freaking loved these biscuits. Every bite served cheese, savory seasonings, and rich butter. The texture was pretty close to ideal as well — a bit crumbly, but properly crisped up on the outside with a tender, pillowy interior.
A bag of eight Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits costs about $6, but depending on where you shop, you might find them on sale (for example, I got mine for $4.95). Regardless, they aren't the cheapest or most expensive biscuits I tried; they fall right in the middle, so no real complaints there. Honestly, the only reason the flavor of these yummy biscuits didn't score them first place is that they aren't as versatile as a classic biscuit. Sure, they'd taste awesome with gravy or made into a mini sandwich, but you won't find me putting jam or marmalade on them. For everything else, though, heck yeah!
2. Pillsbury Grands! Buttermilk Biscuits
Pillsbury Grands! Buttermilk Biscuits had what it took to secure a second-place ranking, no doubt about it. For anyone acquainted with store-bought biscuits, you were probably wondering when this brand would make an appearance on my list. Well, the wait is over!
After a single bite, I knew these biscuits would be ranking near the top. I'm not sure if it's because of the popularity of the brand as a whole, or the fact that I've had the ones that come in a poppable can so many times in the past, but it gave me all the biscuit flavors and textures I know and love. Additionally, the biscuit was larger than every other lower-ranking brand, leading to more fluffy goodness in the center, and of course, a crunchier exterior. Actually, I'd even go so far as to say the flavor and texture were darn near perfect inside and out.
Pillsbury Grands! Buttermilk Biscuits are also priced just right; I got a bag of 12 for $4.99. Pillsbury is easily the most well-known brand on this list, and for good reason: It has the biscuit game on lock.
1. Pillsbury Grands! Southern Style Biscuits
Pillsbury Grands! Southern Style Biscuits are a true winner in the biscuit department, frozen or not. While very similar to the brand's Buttermilk Biscuit recipe, they had a slight edge in terms of flavor, and that earned them the coveted No. 1 spot.
Deliciously crispy and golden brown on the outside, my Pillsbury Grands! Southern Style Biscuit sure looked every bit the part of a winning biscuit. Fortunately, when I bit into it, my suspicions were confirmed. Not only did the exterior look and feel just right, but the light, pillowy centers were all you could want from any biscuit, let alone a frozen one. It also nailed that classic biscuit flavor and was one of the largest of the bunch, so thankfully there was plenty of the biscuit to enjoy. Perhaps the biggest plus is that it's a basic biscuit perfect for any meal or application — sweet or savory, breakfast, lunch, or dinner, it won't let you down.
Just like the other Pillsbury entry on this list, the Southern Style Biscuits also come at a great price: $4.99 for a dozen. If you find you like them as much as I do — and why wouldn't you? — they also come in a larger bag, with an even better price per biscuit. They're so good you might as well reach for the family-sized bag — next time I certainly will!
Methodology
To rank frozen store-bought biscuit, I tasted them all after baking each product according to the directions on the packaging, paying close attention to the flavor and texture of each biscuit, which were the driving factors behind my ranking. I also considered price and mass appeal — would they be good with sweet and savory toppings, or are jam and honey off the table due to ingredient additions like cheddar and chives?
In the end, it turned out that Pillsbury's many years of experience have brought the brand to the pinnacle of frozen biscuit craftsmanship. While I don't always say this, this is one time when sticking to the most popular brand will serve you well. And while none of the biscuits I tried were terrible enough to spit out, I'd say those at the bottom might benefit from some kind of biscuit upgrade if they want to rank higher next time