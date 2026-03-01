The Worst McDonald's Burger Shockingly Has Too Much Meat
There is just something magical about a burger from the Golden Arches. Whether you're in it for the nostalgia, the consistency, or because it pairs so well with the chain's gloriously greasy fries, they always manage to hit the spot. However, when Food Republic tasted and ranked every McDonald's burger — for science, of course — we came to the (perhaps surprising) conclusion that our least favorite option got dinged because it was simply too meaty.
If that seems unusual, we hear you, but our taste tester found that the Double Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese suffered from a true lack of balance. For instance, the chain's Filet-O-Fish isn't overly cheesy — it actually features a half-slice instead of a full one because it's been engineered to achieve flavor harmony; you get that perfect mixture of crispiness, creaminess, fattiness, and acidity in every bite. In the case of the Double Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese, the salty strips of applewood-smoked bacon added too much heft to the two — yes, two — quarter-pound patties, drowning out the brightness and moisture of the condiments and veggies.
If you're thinking, "Hold on — what about sky-high turkey club sandwiches and savory rumaki? Bacon pairs with all kinds of meats beautifully — right?" Well ... you're not wrong, exactly. In this case, however, its intense smokiness and chewiness ended up competing for dominance instead of complementing the stack of beef, which is why the whole experience felt like an exhausting salt-on-salt marathon rather than a cohesive meal.
There's an art to crafting a burger where the bacon actually shines
Interestingly, out of the 14 options our taste tester sampled, the highest any McDonald's burger featuring bacon scored was No. 9 in our ranking: the Bacon McDouble. Don't let that discourage you from throwing a strip or two on your next patty, though — just keep in mind there's an art to layering a hamburger that can either make or break the experience.
First, consider the type of patty you're using. For instance, a turkey patty is naturally lean and mild, so you're going to want to use a thinner, crispier cut of bacon that will not overwhelm the delicate poultry. On the other hand, the savory richness of beef can hold up well to thick-cut, peppery slices, but you want to avoid the Double Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese's pitfall of meat-on-meat fatigue. To prevent this, make sure to incorporate plenty of acidic pickles or a sharp mustard to cut through the fat, and try keeping it to a single layer of bacon rather than a whole mountain of it; in fact, that's what the Bacon McDouble did best. Our taste tester appreciated that the savory (but restrained) punch of cured meat really elevated the relatively simple burger overall.
Ideally, you want to strike a balance between the bacon's salty crunch and the patty's juicy tenderness. Even plant-based folks can get in on the fun; try playing with liquid smoke and shiitake "bacon" to find the umami-rich profile that speaks to you — it's out there!