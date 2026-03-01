The Worst McDonald's Burger Shockingly Has Too Much Meat

There is just something magical about a burger from the Golden Arches. Whether you're in it for the nostalgia, the consistency, or because it pairs so well with the chain's gloriously greasy fries, they always manage to hit the spot. However, when Food Republic tasted and ranked every McDonald's burger — for science, of course — we came to the (perhaps surprising) conclusion that our least favorite option got dinged because it was simply too meaty.

If that seems unusual, we hear you, but our taste tester found that the Double Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese suffered from a true lack of balance. For instance, the chain's Filet-O-Fish isn't overly cheesy — it actually features a half-slice instead of a full one because it's been engineered to achieve flavor harmony; you get that perfect mixture of crispiness, creaminess, fattiness, and acidity in every bite. In the case of the Double Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese, the salty strips of applewood-smoked bacon added too much heft to the two — yes, two — quarter-pound patties, drowning out the brightness and moisture of the condiments and veggies.

If you're thinking, "Hold on — what about sky-high turkey club sandwiches and savory rumaki? Bacon pairs with all kinds of meats beautifully — right?" Well ... you're not wrong, exactly. In this case, however, its intense smokiness and chewiness ended up competing for dominance instead of complementing the stack of beef, which is why the whole experience felt like an exhausting salt-on-salt marathon rather than a cohesive meal.