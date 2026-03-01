The Countertop Edging Trend That Will Take Over Kitchens In 2026

A lot of thought goes into choosing countertops during a kitchen renovation. For example, you'll want a material that is heat-resistant enough to withstand daily wear and tear. If you're eco-friendly, recycled glass is a durable option. Beyond the material itself, however, your countertops should complement your kitchen's overall style. According to Paul Dore, managing director at County Stone Ltd., the major trend set to dominate in 2026 is ogee edging.

He told Food Republic that we're seeing a big resurgence of this old-school style, but it's been updated for modern spaces. "Traditionally, ogee was reserved for characterful, classic kitchens — think solid wood cabinetry and inset doors — but recently it's been reimagined ... in a cleaner, more contemporary form." This means its distinctive concave/convex curve is no longer strictly a staple of traditional or French-farmhouse styles, but can now be applied to minimalist and modern spaces to add a touch of architectural warmth.

"Ogee edges feel considered and crafted," Dore continued, but he advised that if you're thinking about using this edge, opt for a softer profile for an elevated finish that isn't too trendy — or dated. You also ought to keep other elements more neutral, so your kitchen doesn't look too busy, and your countertop edges can really shine.