The Countertop Edging Trend That Will Take Over Kitchens In 2026
A lot of thought goes into choosing countertops during a kitchen renovation. For example, you'll want a material that is heat-resistant enough to withstand daily wear and tear. If you're eco-friendly, recycled glass is a durable option. Beyond the material itself, however, your countertops should complement your kitchen's overall style. According to Paul Dore, managing director at County Stone Ltd., the major trend set to dominate in 2026 is ogee edging.
He told Food Republic that we're seeing a big resurgence of this old-school style, but it's been updated for modern spaces. "Traditionally, ogee was reserved for characterful, classic kitchens — think solid wood cabinetry and inset doors — but recently it's been reimagined ... in a cleaner, more contemporary form." This means its distinctive concave/convex curve is no longer strictly a staple of traditional or French-farmhouse styles, but can now be applied to minimalist and modern spaces to add a touch of architectural warmth.
"Ogee edges feel considered and crafted," Dore continued, but he advised that if you're thinking about using this edge, opt for a softer profile for an elevated finish that isn't too trendy — or dated. You also ought to keep other elements more neutral, so your kitchen doesn't look too busy, and your countertop edges can really shine.
Ogee and waterfall edges lead 2026's top countertop trends
If ogee edges represent one extreme when it comes to kitchen trends in 2026, it makes sense that, on the other hand, you have a very different look joining them at the top of design lists — a little something for everyone, you might say. While the ogee focuses on the detail of the rim, waterfall edges expand the stone's impact by carrying it over the natural edge of the countertop of an island or cabinet until it touches the floor. This creates a continuous flow of stone, much like a waterfall spills over a cliff into the pool below. "They make a real design statement and work beautifully across both modern and traditional kitchens, depending on the stone chosen," Paul Dore told us.
While an ogee edge adds a sense of craft to the perimeter, Dore also expressed that waterfall edges bring a subtle feeling of movement to the center of the room. However, because they're such a statement — even more so than a tiered ogee — they can easily overwhelm a space if the homeowner chooses a boldly patterned material. "Consider choosing a stone with less dramatic veining for a more timeless look," he suggested. As for which material best suits this expansive style, there are three main contenders: naturally occurring marble, durable quartz, or heat-resistant granite; each has its own merits and pitfalls, so be sure to research which profile — the vertical waterfall or the sculpted ogee — best suits your needs.