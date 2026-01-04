Say Goodbye To These Kitchen Trends In 2026

While many homes still have open-concept kitchens, homeowners are adding more custom nooks to their kitchen designs and carving out spaces for specific activities. Multipurpose areas and bulky, oversized islands that dominate kitchens are becoming less desirable, while pet feeding stations and beverage-specific spots like coffee corners are becoming more popular.

Gone are the days of simply placing food dishes on the floor for our fur babies. Kitchen designs are starting to take these smaller members of the household into account. Built-in areas beneath cabinets for pet food storage, counters specially tailored to your pet's height, and even nooks with a dedicated faucet for filling your pet's dishes are becoming more and more common.

Beverage stations are on the rise, as well, giving guests a chance to linger in a curated area of the kitchen without getting in the way of anyone preparing food. Nooks specifically tailored to coffee making can keep all the necessary components for your caffeine fix in one place. A combination of mug racks, extra shelves for beans and sugar, along with a designated space for your chosen coffee device, make preparing your morning coffee a breeze. For non-coffee drinkers, soda stations and alcoves for cocktails can also serve as distinct places for your kitchen guests to gather and hobnob, containing all the pieces needed for preparation.