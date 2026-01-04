Say Goodbye To These Kitchen Trends In 2026
Kitchen designs are constantly changing, with countless trends coming and going over the years. One year that backsplash is cutting edge, the next, it is a relic of a previous era. Suddenly, materials that seemed all the rage begin to appear tired, and we find ourselves coveting a new aesthetic.
There's nothing worse than updating your culinary space, to discover only months later that you opted for a look that's on its way out. If a kitchen remodel is on the horizon for you in 2026, it may be best to avoid these bygone kitchen trends soon to be left in the dust. From dated countertops to out of vogue color choices, you'll find numerous designs that have lost their luster as we leave 2025 behind. The year 2026 is poised to be filled with uniqueness and character in kitchen design, leaving these outdated culinary choices firmly in the past.
Undefined spaces
While many homes still have open-concept kitchens, homeowners are adding more custom nooks to their kitchen designs and carving out spaces for specific activities. Multipurpose areas and bulky, oversized islands that dominate kitchens are becoming less desirable, while pet feeding stations and beverage-specific spots like coffee corners are becoming more popular.
Gone are the days of simply placing food dishes on the floor for our fur babies. Kitchen designs are starting to take these smaller members of the household into account. Built-in areas beneath cabinets for pet food storage, counters specially tailored to your pet's height, and even nooks with a dedicated faucet for filling your pet's dishes are becoming more and more common.
Beverage stations are on the rise, as well, giving guests a chance to linger in a curated area of the kitchen without getting in the way of anyone preparing food. Nooks specifically tailored to coffee making can keep all the necessary components for your caffeine fix in one place. A combination of mug racks, extra shelves for beans and sugar, along with a designated space for your chosen coffee device, make preparing your morning coffee a breeze. For non-coffee drinkers, soda stations and alcoves for cocktails can also serve as distinct places for your kitchen guests to gather and hobnob, containing all the pieces needed for preparation.
Cool tones
Cool-colored kitchens are on the downtrend as a warmer approach to kitchen design takes center stage in 2026. People are rejecting the austere gray and white kitchens of years past and embracing subtle but warm colors in paint choices, cabinetry, and hardware. Sometimes referred to as the cashmere kitchen trend, culinary spaces are becoming increasingly cozy, with comforting neutral hues like beige and ivory mixed with brass fixtures.
The trend looks high-end, but never intimidating. Walking into a cashmere kitchen should feel like a warm hug, carefully crafted by an assortment of inviting additions. The goal is to create a space that feels ageless, plush, and welcoming, without seeming dull or boring. This is done by layering elements that give the appearances of subtle sophistication. Neutral countertops paired with interesting textures, like velvet chair cushions or understated patterns, give the space a signature look while still exuding warmth and character.
Color choices like chaste whites and dull grays are losing steam to be replaced by a cozier color palette. Ivory, taupe, creamy whites, and earthy mushroom shades will take the reins in 2026, fashioning a serenely comforting atmosphere in the heart of the home.
Artificial materials
People are increasingly drawn to natural materials in their kitchens, with this earthy-minded trend predicted to grow in 2026. Stone countertops paired with wood cabinetry, simple linens, and wood floors create a cohesive look that feels organic and warm all at once.
Oak and walnut are predicted to be especially popular cabinet materials, with kitchen designs ditching the heavily lacquered looks of woods past and embracing a minimal, clear coating to seal them. Not only do these less polished furnishings create more of a natural aesthetic, they can also be touched up or repainted down the road if tastes change.
Even kitchen colors are taking a page from nature's book. Splashy, trendy hues are on decline, with shades found in the natural world leading the way. Muted greens, grounded golden hues, and earthy terracotta colors that mirror the warmth of nature make your kitchen feel like a peaceful refuge, and blend wonderfully with indoor herb gardens or potted plants.
Shiny finishes
Glossy backsplashes and polished metallics will be left in the rearview mirror as kitchen designers embrace elements like muted tiles, matte finishes, and brushed metals in 2026. Shiny backsplashes are becoming less desirable, as kitchen designs shift towards more layered looks with character. Many find the mix of matte grout lines and gloss finishes jarring and outmoded, turning instead to more unique materials like zellige.
A long-standing Moroccan tile made from clay, zellige carries an organic look with plenty of texture to catch the eye. Traditional zellige tiles carry a uniquely handcrafted character. The tiles vary in thickness and glazing, making each and every one slightly different in appearance. While glazed zellige is most popular, several are opting for unglazed zellige as part of the trend away from gloss, adding a natural panache to backsplashes in place of more reflective surfaces.
Even stainless steel seems to be on the decline in 2026, with consumers looking to couch appliances behind panels or opting for warmer metals, like brushed brass and earthier bronzes. Additionally, people are showing an increasing interest in materials that wear well, earning a timeless patina as they age.
Cluttered kitchens
Nothing dates a kitchen like a cluttered culinary space. While the maximalist trend may be alive and well in other parts of the home, consumers prefer this over-decorated aesthetic out of their kitchens. Instead, 2026 designs will be placing a priority on minimalism and organization in their kitchens.
Homeowners and designers are ditching space stealers like the traditional dinner table and opting for extra storage instead. In the coming year, open shelving will become less dominant in designs, with adequate storage space being a top concern, along with expansive cabinetry, kitchen islands with plenty of storage, and butler's pantries being desirable components.
Larger pantries equipped with counters and storage space are an especially coveted feature, as designer Joanna Gaines agrees. These concealed spaces can do everything from hiding extra appliances to serving as an additional prep space. This frees up your kitchen cabinets for your most-used culinary items, while keeping the clutter carefully tucked away so the kitchen can be used for entertaining.
High-maintenance surfaces
While marble sinks may have been a trending feature for 2025, this fad has overstayed its welcome. Marble sinks and marble counters are becoming less alluring in the kitchen, as consumers begin to shy away from finicky surfaces subject to staining and other maintenance issues. While this material is undeniably beautiful, its porous quality makes it vulnerable to discoloration, leaving it a trying surface to keep clean in a kitchen that's regularly used.
Instead, durable, low-maintenance surfaces are being seen in more kitchen designs. Quartz and quartzite, which both have the appearance of natural stone without the higher burden of care, continue to gain ground as a top choice for counters and backsplashes. Quartz counters appear to be the most popular choice, being less expensive and more stain-resistant, but the wholly natural version, quartzite, follows closely behind in demand. Honed quartz especially, which carries a more matte appearance, and warmer hued versions will also grow in popularity in 2026.
Generic design choices
In 2026, kitchens will continue to pull away from universal, one-size-fits-all design choices and lean towards unique and personal touches. As the center of activity for many households, the kitchen doubles as an entertaining space, making it a prime location for homeowners to express their personality. Many are rejecting the cold, characterless look of model home kitchens; instead, people want their kitchens to look lived-in.
Vintage features, artisan details, and quirky but playful design elements continue to be a rising aesthetic. Buyers are instead valuing craftsmanship, showing interest in distinctive materials like handmade tiles, terracotta, and lava stone. Mixed materials are also on the rise, with folks combining classic choices like stone surfaces with more unique elements, like unfinished wood and concrete.
In the pursuit of more individualized kitchens, designers and homeowners continue to look to the past for inspiration, with a continued resurgence in charming, retro-kitsch aesthetics. Something like a whimsical pink shade toned down with neutral hues can give a kitchen a nostalgic character without being too bold. In addition, eclectic designs that blend second-hand items with modern amenities create the perfect balance of old and new, bestowing 2026 kitchens with plenty of personality.