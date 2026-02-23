Mac And Cheese Gate: TikToker Exposes Inaccurate Serving Size

It's no secret that food products are shrinking while prices skyrocket, like how soda cans keep getting smaller or how some customers think Texas Roadhouse's rolls are decreasing in size. With shrinkflation tightening its grip, shoppers in search of an actual deal naturally flock to places like Aldi for its famously cheap groceries. But one TikToker recently exposed how certain food items actually provide less than their packaging claims. After preparing a box of Aldi-brand mac and cheese — which purportedly contains three one-cup servings — the creator found it yielded just over two cups once cooked.

The TikTok video, which currently has over 200,000 likes and 1.5 million views, also has thousands of comments, the vast majority of which express outrage at the creator's findings. "I'm surprised people aren't taking this [more] seriously. It's actually illegal. It's not just like annoying," one comment read, while another called for people to notify states' Weights and Measures and the FDA. A third commenter remarked that this isn't unusual in the slightest, as their spouse weighs their portions and "frequently finds it doesn't have as much food as the packaging says."