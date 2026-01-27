Think Twice About Buying Meat From Walmart. Here's Why

When Food Republic ranked the top 12 grocery store chain meat departments, Walmart fell into spot 10 for a lot of reasons. From price gouging to questionable hot dogs, it didn't impress, so while there's nothing wrong with shopping for meat at Walmart, you may need to spend a little more time sifting through the packages to find something high quality.

The biggest problem with Walmart meat quality is inconsistency. While a supergiant grocery chain is bound to have some bad apples in the mix, online reviews of its steaks are flooded with images of signs the meat has gone bad, from browning muscle fibers to bloated packaging. Though this is by no means the norm, some customers also question the quality of meat that may appear good on the surface. Some complained about bones in their boneless chicken breasts and others lamented that their pick-up orders contained pork chops set to expire the next day.

You also may need to think twice about buying sandwich meat from Walmart. In 2000, its meat cutters unionized, causing the chain to remove its fresh deli meat slicing services. Not only can you not request your preferred thickness but this also preemptively exposes each slice to air and bacteria, shortening its shelf life. Whether you're looking to buy whole chickens or just some sliced ham, it's important that you take the time to evaluate any purchase's freshness before leaving the store.