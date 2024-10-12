The Country That Produces The Most Olive Oil In The World Isn't Italy

Not only does Spain produce the highest quantity of olive oil, but its diverse variety of olives and geographical climates result in a unique array of tasty olive oils.

The largest olive-oil producing region in Spain is Andalusia, located in the southernmost part of Spain near the Mediterranean Sea. This region is known for its warm, dry climate and mild winters, making it the ideal conditions for olive trees to thrive, as warm weather allows the olives to ripen faster and produce polyunsaturated fats. This gives the olives (and their oil) a richer, fruitier, and bolder taste. Catalonia, Extremadura, Castilla-La Mancha, and Aragon are other popular olive-oil producing regions in the country with similar climates; however, each region's olive oil has its own unique flavor profile due to the different varieties of olive. Fittingly, all kinds of olive oil are staples in traditional Spanish dishes from across the country.

The fertile soil and warm climate of Spain is also what sets its olive oil apart from other countries with cooler climates, such as Croatia or Northern Italy. In cooler temperatures, olive trees take much longer to grow, and the fruit takes longer to ripen, resulting in higher levels of oleic acid, creating a more stable oil with a delicate — yet complex — flavor. That said, while you should try olive oils from lots of regions, it's probably best to stick to single-sourced olive oils (oil coming from only one country per bottle).