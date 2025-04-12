The Cut Of Steak You Can Get For Cheap At Costco

Continuing its well-earned reputation for being more affordable than regular grocery stores, Costco maintains its status as the absolute best place to buy meat. While its inexpensive tubes of ground beef and rotisserie chickens (which remain $4.99, despite inflation) are nothing to sneeze at, whole steak roasts like its beef strip loin are where the real savings come in.

While a USDA Choice New York strip can cost as much as $10.99 per pound at Costco when pre-sliced, the real savings come from buying the whole strip loin instead. At just $8.59 per pound for an 18-pound roast, you're saving $2.40 per pound — or $43.20 overall. For those willing to do a bit of slicing at home, that difference can go toward a nice bottle of wine and side dishes, all while keeping your freezer stocked with neatly packed New York strips for months.

Strip loin comes from the longissimus muscle, the upper portion of the short loin located just behind the ribs. As such, cows don't use this muscle much, giving it incredible tenderness along with a decadent fat cap. But while buying pre-sliced steaks at your local grocery store can leave you with a considerable bill at checkout, at Costco, you can enjoy some surprising savings. And although some home cooks may feel nervous about slicing their own steaks, the truth is that the process couldn't be easier.