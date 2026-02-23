Make Your Kitchen Look Like A Restaurant With This Decor Trend

Some kitchen trends, like the millennial all-white aesthetic, are likely on their way out due to their visual monotony. Other retro designs, like the fast-food dining looks of the '90s, just might make a comeback. And thankfully, some trends are more timeless and can remain in your home for years to come without the need for a high-end remodel.

According to Johan Siggesson, a fine art wildlife photographer and print artist, gallery walls — which have become popular in restaurants — translate beautifully into home kitchens as well. They are "essentially a curated visual story told through art, photographs, and objects displayed together in a way that adds personality to a functional space," he explained to Food Republic.

He shared with us that its popularity in modern commercial dining spaces has to do with the way it helps restaurants translate their brand to customers, while also softening what can often be a sterile environment without the proper decor. Further, it helps create a communal, inviting space where people want to sit and eat. "People want that same layered, lived-in feeling at home," Siggesson acknowledged. It's not only the perfect way to add aesthetic decoration to otherwise empty wall space, it reflects the homeowner's personality in a fun and oftentimes quirky way.