Make Your Kitchen Look Like A Restaurant With This Decor Trend
Some kitchen trends, like the millennial all-white aesthetic, are likely on their way out due to their visual monotony. Other retro designs, like the fast-food dining looks of the '90s, just might make a comeback. And thankfully, some trends are more timeless and can remain in your home for years to come without the need for a high-end remodel.
According to Johan Siggesson, a fine art wildlife photographer and print artist, gallery walls — which have become popular in restaurants — translate beautifully into home kitchens as well. They are "essentially a curated visual story told through art, photographs, and objects displayed together in a way that adds personality to a functional space," he explained to Food Republic.
He shared with us that its popularity in modern commercial dining spaces has to do with the way it helps restaurants translate their brand to customers, while also softening what can often be a sterile environment without the proper decor. Further, it helps create a communal, inviting space where people want to sit and eat. "People want that same layered, lived-in feeling at home," Siggesson acknowledged. It's not only the perfect way to add aesthetic decoration to otherwise empty wall space, it reflects the homeowner's personality in a fun and oftentimes quirky way.
Balance and intention create the perfect kitchen gallery wall
Our expert Johan Siggesson suggests focusing on balance to make the trend work. "The best gallery walls in kitchens mix personal meaning with visual consistency," he advised. The elements don't even have to be food-related (though it's very cute if they are), nor do they have to be thematically similar. What matters most, according to Siggesson, is that they feel curated and "intentional," sharing some likeness. "Fine art prints, vintage food photography, travel images, botanical illustrations, and small sculptural objects can all coexist if they share a color palette or frame style," he explained.
One of the biggest challenges when creating a gallery wall is avoiding it feeling cluttered (you'll especially want to pay attention to this in your kitchen because sensory chaos is not great while cooking). Siggesson suggested selecting a single item to "set the tone," and then adding objects from that starting point. He also emphasized the importance of negative space: "Leaving breathing room between pieces prevents visual fatigue and makes each work feel respected."
If you're overwhelmed, try arranging everything on the floor first, or using photo editing software to digitally place items on the wall so you can get an idea of how everything will look before you start drilling holes. Once it's done, your kitchen will no doubt rival the best of restaurants' interiors.