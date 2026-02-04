These '90s Fast Food Dining Looks Are Making A Comeback In Home Kitchens
According to Michael Hartel, Founder and CEO of CabinetIQ, if there's one millennial trend on its way to retirement, it's neutral-colored, showroom-style kitchens. He believes that the "bold, approachable and social" details of '90s fast food dining are making a serious comeback, through the colors, textures, and purpose of home kitchens.
"What we are seeing more in home kitchens isn't the actual look, but the mindset[,] so we are seeing more contrast and more personality," Hartel said. While you may not see much of the stainless steel or laminate of '90s fast food establishments, Hartel notes there's a real focus on spaces being more comfortable and functional than show-ready. Even old-school lighting trends, like vintage fixtures, are all the rage, rather than the sterile illumination of ceiling-mounted white bulbs. Little details, like extra cushions on chairs or embroidered tea towels, inject more personality into the space, creating a unique-to-you atmosphere.
"Today, we see this through bolder cabinet colors, tile backsplashes[,] and casual seating like banquettes and more so kitchens that feel comfortable instead of styled," Hartel continued. A more comfortable kitchen allows guests to join you while you work, and a variety of colors and textures open up new decorating possibilities. Whether you're looking for a renovation overhaul or just wanting to change up a few things, it's easy to adopt this trend at whatever scale.
How to adopt the '90s fast food dining trend
While adopting a comfortable over show-ready kitchen is all about your specific preferences, Michael Hartel suggested focusing on a few key goals. He pointed out that these dining spaces were "built for everyday use, quick meals, and social energy," but you don't have to sacrifice your own tastes to achieve these.
"To recreate this look and feel, pick a strong color, tiled surface[,] or a casual seating area and put [it] together with modern proportions and finishes," Hartel explained. Vintage-style backsplash tiles exist in enough abundance that you shouldn't have trouble finding something that suits your style and budget. Combined with strong colors, this combo is an easy way to personalize your space to adopt a warmer atmosphere. While it may require more room, rearranging or even adding furniture to create a more welcoming space also imparts a warm, relaxed vibe, similar to the '90s fast food dining rooms.
"When nostalgia is seen through today's materials and layouts, it feels intentional instead of themed," Hartel finished. He said you don't need to recreate those old spaces literally, but including things like framed pictures and some splashes of greenery can make people reminisce about what they loved about them. For materials, consider using matte colors for appliances and wood for counters, or even going out and thrifting for new fixtures to convey an old-school feel.