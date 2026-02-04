These '90s Fast Food Dining Looks Are Making A Comeback In Home Kitchens

According to Michael Hartel, Founder and CEO of CabinetIQ, if there's one millennial trend on its way to retirement, it's neutral-colored, showroom-style kitchens. He believes that the "bold, approachable and social" details of '90s fast food dining are making a serious comeback, through the colors, textures, and purpose of home kitchens.

"What we are seeing more in home kitchens isn't the actual look, but the mindset[,] so we are seeing more contrast and more personality," Hartel said. While you may not see much of the stainless steel or laminate of '90s fast food establishments, Hartel notes there's a real focus on spaces being more comfortable and functional than show-ready. Even old-school lighting trends, like vintage fixtures, are all the rage, rather than the sterile illumination of ceiling-mounted white bulbs. Little details, like extra cushions on chairs or embroidered tea towels, inject more personality into the space, creating a unique-to-you atmosphere.

"Today, we see this through bolder cabinet colors, tile backsplashes[,] and casual seating like banquettes and more so kitchens that feel comfortable instead of styled," Hartel continued. A more comfortable kitchen allows guests to join you while you work, and a variety of colors and textures open up new decorating possibilities. Whether you're looking for a renovation overhaul or just wanting to change up a few things, it's easy to adopt this trend at whatever scale.