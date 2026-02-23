The High-Quality Beef You Should Order At Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse is one of our go-to spots thanks to its never-frozen, hand-butchered selection of steaks sold at affordable prices. One of its most popular steaks is the prime rib, a premium cut marinated in soy sauce, salt, sugar, black pepper, and garlic for 24 hours, then seared and slow-roasted for several hours. The result is a tender, melt-in-your-mouth cut of steak, and while the price varies by location, it typically ranges between $24.99 to $28.99.
Prime rib isn't your everyday cut of steak. It comes from the rib section of the cow, specifically from the upper rib area, which is generously interlaced with fat — also known as marbling. As it slow-cooks, this intramuscular fat renders and bastes the meat in flavor, keeping it tender and juicy. There's no shortage of customers who recommend ordering this cut of steak, with one Redditor claiming, "The consistency of Texas Roadhouse prime rib is unmatched. It's always tender, flavorful[,] and doesn't break the bank. Pretty hard to beat for a chain[,] honestly."
Like every other cut of beef on the Texas Roadhouse menu, the prime rib is USDA Choice, making it a premium cut of steak. The USDA grades steaks based on tenderness, juiciness, and flavor. While USDA Prime is the highest classification, USDA Choice comes close at second — and at a much more affordable price tag to boot.
Insider tricks to order the perfect prime rib at Texas Roadhouse
Compared to other steaks at Texas Roadhouse, the prime rib is a little different. Unlike the bone-in ribeye, which is cooked to order, the prime rib is whole-roasted. This takes place in the Alto-Shaam, which, according to a self-proclaimed former manager, slow-roasts the steak at varying doneness, although it rarely goes higher than medium-well (via Reddit). Once roasted, the steak is kept warm in the Alto-Shaam and sliced to order.
For the best shot at getting your hands on the prime rib, you've gotta time your visit right. "You could sell out of prime rib on a Wednesday night by 7 p.m.[,] and then the next Wednesday have two whole loins not get sold. So a lot of managers would just offer less," the former manager explained (per Reddit). While many factors influence the best time to visit Texas Roadhouse, the prime rib is typically ready in the late afternoon, so if you head down to Texas Roadhouse too early, chances are you'll be served prime rib from the previous night. The rare cuts usually disappear first, while the more well-done slices tend to stick around later into the evening.
Another employee also shared an insider tip on how to order your prime rib: "You can also request 'end cut' if you love the bark like me, and a good roadhouse sets these aside in the warmer[,] assuming someone will request it. No extra cost there" (via Reddit). However you like your prime rib, you've gotta enjoy it one (or two) of Texas Roadhouse's famous sides. If you're struggling to make a decision, we've ranked them from our most to least favourite.