The High-Quality Beef You Should Order At Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is one of our go-to spots thanks to its never-frozen, hand-butchered selection of steaks sold at affordable prices. One of its most popular steaks is the prime rib, a premium cut marinated in soy sauce, salt, sugar, black pepper, and garlic for 24 hours, then seared and slow-roasted for several hours. The result is a tender, melt-in-your-mouth cut of steak, and while the price varies by location, it typically ranges between $24.99 to $28.99.

Prime rib isn't your everyday cut of steak. It comes from the rib section of the cow, specifically from the upper rib area, which is generously interlaced with fat — also known as marbling. As it slow-cooks, this intramuscular fat renders and bastes the meat in flavor, keeping it tender and juicy. There's no shortage of customers who recommend ordering this cut of steak, with one Redditor claiming, "The consistency of Texas Roadhouse prime rib is unmatched. It's always tender, flavorful[,] and doesn't break the bank. Pretty hard to beat for a chain[,] honestly."

Like every other cut of beef on the Texas Roadhouse menu, the prime rib is USDA Choice, making it a premium cut of steak. The USDA grades steaks based on tenderness, juiciness, and flavor. While USDA Prime is the highest classification, USDA Choice comes close at second — and at a much more affordable price tag to boot.