This Is The Best Time To Eat At Texas Roadhouse To Avoid The Crowds

Dining at Texas Roadhouse often requires a bit of patience because the chain does not take reservations, it only has a waitlist. America's most popular casual restaurant is especially busy at peak times like Friday and Saturday nights – wait times can often reach an hour. Nevertheless, such considerations can still feel taxing for an easy-going steak dinner, so shift your dining time instead.

The key is to head in when the late afternoon shifts to the early evening. On weekdays, most locations open at 4 p.m., so aim to get there soon after the kitchen heats up. Not only will you beat the crowds, but you will also gain access to the promotional early dine menu. Typically offered Monday through Thursday, Texas Roadhouse rewards customers who arrive before 6 p.m. with a selection of entrees priced around the $10 mark, including sirloin steaks, pork chops, salads, and more. Precise pricing and availability changes per location, but it's a terrific Texas Roadhouse tip to keep in mind.