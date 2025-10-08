This Is The Best Time To Eat At Texas Roadhouse To Avoid The Crowds
Dining at Texas Roadhouse often requires a bit of patience because the chain does not take reservations, it only has a waitlist. America's most popular casual restaurant is especially busy at peak times like Friday and Saturday nights – wait times can often reach an hour. Nevertheless, such considerations can still feel taxing for an easy-going steak dinner, so shift your dining time instead.
The key is to head in when the late afternoon shifts to the early evening. On weekdays, most locations open at 4 p.m., so aim to get there soon after the kitchen heats up. Not only will you beat the crowds, but you will also gain access to the promotional early dine menu. Typically offered Monday through Thursday, Texas Roadhouse rewards customers who arrive before 6 p.m. with a selection of entrees priced around the $10 mark, including sirloin steaks, pork chops, salads, and more. Precise pricing and availability changes per location, but it's a terrific Texas Roadhouse tip to keep in mind.
Consider lunch and weeknight dinners for a relaxed Texas Roadhouse experience
In addition to an early evening Texas Roadhouse experience, weekend lunch is another low-key dining opportunity. On Saturdays and Sundays, most locations open at 11 a.m. and serve a unique menu. Understandably, midday isn't the typical time for a hefty steak, so Texas Roadhouse instead focuses on sandwiches, salads, and plates like beef tips with rice or mashed potatoes. As with the early dine menu, the six ounce sirloin steak is still available, too.
If you're keen to enjoy the chain's full dinnertime menu, then select a lower traffic weekday instead. Generally, Mondays or Tuesdays draw the least amount of customers while dining out, making them an opportune time to stop by Texas Roadhouse. The country music will still be playing, the cold beers pouring, and you can still get the best Texas Roadhouse sides like mashed potatoes or mac and cheese. Combined with short queues, all these factors add up to a dependably good time.